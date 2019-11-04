Beaufort Co. has a whole week of events to honor veterans. Here’s where to find them

Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces, is approaching quickly — on Nov. 11.

Beaufort County has a rich history of celebrating veterans’ sacrifices while training the next generation of Marines on Parris Island, so it should come as no surprise that the county has a variety of Veterans Day parades and ceremonies spanning Nov. 4 through Nov. 11.

Across the country, people will observe a moment of silence at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 to remember those who fought for peace. The observance commemorates the cease-fire in the 1918 armistice, which was held “the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.”

All Beaufort County schools will hold classes on Nov. 11. The day is being used as a makeup day for classes missed due to Hurricane Dorian.

All local, state and federal government offices, and all post office locations, will be closed to observe the holiday. Most banks will also be closed.

Here’s a list of local events to honor those who have served:

Monday, Nov. 4

Thomas Heyward Academy’s Veterans Day Program

The school’s music students will perform a free, public program honoring veterans at 7 p.m. at Thomas Heyward Academy.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

“Of Courage and the Soul” Lowcountry Community Concert

The 50-person volunteer band will perform two free concerts honoring veterans. The first will be at 7 p.m. at the Baptist Church of Beaufort fellowship hall at 601 Charles Street.

Among the works the band will perform are The Star Spangled Banner, America the Beautiful, Battle Hymn of the Republic and My Country ‘Tis of Thee.

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s Lowcountry Community Concert Band practices in 2013 at the Hilton Head Gateway Campus of the University of South Carolina Beaufort. JAY KARR/Staff photo

Friday, Nov. 8

Lowcountry Wind Symphony concert

The Lowcountry Wind Symphony will present the first of two free concerts titled “Saluting America’s Veterans V” at 7 p.m. at the Lowcountry Community Church in Bluffton.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Beaufort Veterans Day Parade

The Beaufort Veterans Day parade will step off at 10 a.m. at the Beaufort National Cemetery. The parade will end at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

Children wave their flags as the Beaufort Veterans Day Parade heads down Carteret Street on Saturday. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Beaufort Veterans Day Ceremony

Following the parade, a ceremony honoring veterans will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

The Parris Island Marine Band and Robert Smalls International Academy Chorus will perform at the ceremony. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the ceremony.

The Marine Corps color guard marches down Carteret Street during Saturday’s Beaufort Veterans Day Parade. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Sunday, Nov. 10

Walterboro Veterans Day Parade

The Walterboro parade will step off at 2 p.m. at the Hampton Street Auditorium in Walterboro.

This year’s theme is “blue and gold star families,” according to the event on Facebook.

“Of Courage and the Soul” Lowcountry Community Concert

The 50-person volunteer band will perform two free concerts honoring veterans. The second will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bluffton at 351 Buckwalter Parkway.

Among the works the band will perform are The Star Spangled Banner, America the Beautiful, Battle Hymn of the Republic and My Country ‘Tis of Thee.

Lowcountry Wind Symphony concert

The Lowcountry Wind Symphony will present the second of two free concerts titled “Saluting America’s Veterans V” at 4 p.m. at the Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort.

From Lowcountry Wind Symphony’s first concert on Lady’s Island in May 2015. Submitted photo

Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day

Bluffton Veterans Day Parade

The Bluffton parade will march proudly down Calhoun Street in Old Town from 10 a.m. until noon on Veterans Day.

The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 205 and hosted by the Bluffton Police Department.

Participants marched through Old Town Bluffton Nov. 11, 2016, for the American Legion Post 205 2nd Annual Bluffton Veterans Day Parade. Mandy Matney mmatney@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Veterans Day Remembrance

A ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on Hilton Head, located at 39 Shelter Cove Lane.

The event, sponsored by the Military Officers Association of America, will feature a keynote address by commanding officer of the Naval Hospital in Beaufort, Capt. Robert D. Jackson, MD.

Hilton Head Mayor John McCann will attend to issue a proclamation that makes Veterans Day on Hilton Head a “day of remembrance” to all who have served.

Air Force veteran George McKnight, who spent more than seven years as a Vietnam War POW, rings the Eleventh Hour Bell during the 2008 Veterans Day memorial service at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head Island. He lived on Hilton Head for 22 years.

A Salute to Veterans

A musical tribute to veterans will take place at 7:30 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church on Hilton Head Island.

The concert will include performances from the Mary Green Chorale.

Hampton Hall waives greens fees for veterans

From Nov. 11 through Nov. 17, veterans have to pay only a cart fee to golf at Hampton Hall Club in Bluffton after noon.

On Nov. 16, the club will host a free golf tournament with shotgun start for all veterans.

Justin Madore and his service dog, Cody, stand in the fairway at Hampton Hall Golf Club on Monday, May 16, 2016, during the Wounded Heroes Golf Classic charity event. Wade Livingston wlivingston@islandpacket.com

