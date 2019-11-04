Local Events
Beaufort Co. has a whole week of events to honor veterans. Here’s where to find them
Veterans Day, a day to honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces, is approaching quickly — on Nov. 11.
Beaufort County has a rich history of celebrating veterans’ sacrifices while training the next generation of Marines on Parris Island, so it should come as no surprise that the county has a variety of Veterans Day parades and ceremonies spanning Nov. 4 through Nov. 11.
Across the country, people will observe a moment of silence at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 to remember those who fought for peace. The observance commemorates the cease-fire in the 1918 armistice, which was held “the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.”
All Beaufort County schools will hold classes on Nov. 11. The day is being used as a makeup day for classes missed due to Hurricane Dorian.
All local, state and federal government offices, and all post office locations, will be closed to observe the holiday. Most banks will also be closed.
Here’s a list of local events to honor those who have served:
Monday, Nov. 4
Thomas Heyward Academy’s Veterans Day Program
The school’s music students will perform a free, public program honoring veterans at 7 p.m. at Thomas Heyward Academy.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
“Of Courage and the Soul” Lowcountry Community Concert
The 50-person volunteer band will perform two free concerts honoring veterans. The first will be at 7 p.m. at the Baptist Church of Beaufort fellowship hall at 601 Charles Street.
Among the works the band will perform are The Star Spangled Banner, America the Beautiful, Battle Hymn of the Republic and My Country ‘Tis of Thee.
Friday, Nov. 8
Lowcountry Wind Symphony concert
The Lowcountry Wind Symphony will present the first of two free concerts titled “Saluting America’s Veterans V” at 7 p.m. at the Lowcountry Community Church in Bluffton.
Saturday, Nov. 9
The Beaufort Veterans Day parade will step off at 10 a.m. at the Beaufort National Cemetery. The parade will end at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.
Beaufort Veterans Day Ceremony
Following the parade, a ceremony honoring veterans will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.
The Parris Island Marine Band and Robert Smalls International Academy Chorus will perform at the ceremony. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the ceremony.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Walterboro Veterans Day Parade
The Walterboro parade will step off at 2 p.m. at the Hampton Street Auditorium in Walterboro.
This year’s theme is “blue and gold star families,” according to the event on Facebook.
“Of Courage and the Soul” Lowcountry Community Concert
The 50-person volunteer band will perform two free concerts honoring veterans. The second will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bluffton at 351 Buckwalter Parkway.
Among the works the band will perform are The Star Spangled Banner, America the Beautiful, Battle Hymn of the Republic and My Country ‘Tis of Thee.
Lowcountry Wind Symphony concert
The Lowcountry Wind Symphony will present the second of two free concerts titled “Saluting America’s Veterans V” at 4 p.m. at the Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort.
Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day
The Bluffton parade will march proudly down Calhoun Street in Old Town from 10 a.m. until noon on Veterans Day.
The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 205 and hosted by the Bluffton Police Department.
Hilton Head Veterans Day Remembrance
A ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on Hilton Head, located at 39 Shelter Cove Lane.
The event, sponsored by the Military Officers Association of America, will feature a keynote address by commanding officer of the Naval Hospital in Beaufort, Capt. Robert D. Jackson, MD.
Hilton Head Mayor John McCann will attend to issue a proclamation that makes Veterans Day on Hilton Head a “day of remembrance” to all who have served.
A musical tribute to veterans will take place at 7:30 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church on Hilton Head Island.
The concert will include performances from the Mary Green Chorale.
Hampton Hall waives greens fees for veterans
From Nov. 11 through Nov. 17, veterans have to pay only a cart fee to golf at Hampton Hall Club in Bluffton after noon.
On Nov. 16, the club will host a free golf tournament with shotgun start for all veterans.
Did we miss an event? Send it to newsroom@islandpacket.com
