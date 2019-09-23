Beaufort Co. school board decides on weather make up days from Hurricane Dorian

Bluffton High School raises money for Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian Two Bluffton High School clubs organized the fundraiser Bills for the Bahamas to raise money and support the Bahamas recover after Hurricane Dorian. The fundraiser lasted three days. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two Bluffton High School clubs organized the fundraiser Bills for the Bahamas to raise money and support the Bahamas recover after Hurricane Dorian. The fundraiser lasted three days.

Beaufort County School District’s Board of Education voted to stick to their published calendar for weather make up days on Tuesday, after discussing three alternative schedules and rehashing a heated community discussion on Veterans Day.

The district will make up three of the four days missed from Hurricane Dorian altogether, attending school on Nov. 11, 26, 27, and March 13. Nov. 26 will become a full day instead of a half day, and Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving, will become a half day.

The make up days were approved 7-3, with Orischak, John Dowling and William Smith voting no.

The board of education voted 8-2 to waive the fourth missed day, with JoAnn Orischak and chairwoman Christina Gwozdz opposed, at the tail end of a board meeting that had lasted more than four hours.

While several board members expressed discomfort with attending school on Veterans Day, a topic that had been thoroughly discussed at previous board and committee meetings, they were more reluctant to shift from the calendar parents had already seen.

Over four years and through six storm-related school closures, district families and employees have experienced some headaches as the district and the board decided how best to meet the 120 hours of class time in a semester required by state law while not compromising test scores or unnecessarily disrupting already-made vacation plans.

When the board reversed their decision on make up days from Hurricane Matthew two separate times in 2016, it had been met with widespread criticism and complaints.

Mary Stratos, the district’s new chief instructional services officer, had similar misgivings, endorsing the published calendar after presenting four make up day options to the board.

“Only because it’s something that’s been consistently communicated to the school district, and it’s not a knee jerk reaction,” she said.

Stratos and superintendent Frank Rodriguez said that the district was working with its five JROTC units and local veteran groups to make sure students still celebrated Veterans Day at school.

Two of the other options the district provided used Nov. 26 and 27, Feb. 17 and March 13 as makeup days; one included Veterans Day as a half day and the other did not.

In addition, the district included an option that harkened back to past years of weather makeup days: the fall semester could be extended to January 10, pushing back the spring semester and possibly changing high school graduation dates.

However, Stratos said the state Department of Education had disapproved the new option shortly before Tuesday’s meeting, citing a state law that school districts must use the three make up days built into their calendars before they can waive missed school days.

Before the vote, academic committee chairwoman Tricia Fidrych told her fellow board members that she wanted the process to approve next year’s calendar to be different. When the 2019-20 calendar was approved in February, six of the board’s 11 members had served for less than two months.

“We had been on the board for six weeks or whatever, and this calendar was recommended to us by a committee of principals, teachers…” Fidrych said. “It sounded like a good idea.”

This year’s calendar approval is already shaping up to be different. The academic committee began reviewing the district’s proposed 2020-21 calendar in July.

“Can I give you a heads up?,” Fidrych continued, addressing Stratos. “The academic committee, we’re going to be looking at this.”

“It’s like a Johnny Cash song,” Stratos replied. “I can hear the train coming.”