It’s festival season, y’all! 11 festivals around Hilton Head and Bluffton you can’t miss

This weekend, thousands will flock to the island for the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival, marking the first major event of 2019 and the beginning of what I like to call Festival season.
You could say that three years of research went into this story since I’m a sucker for festival and social events and I’ve explored every event I possibly could since I moved to Hilton Head in 2016.
I limited this list to just 11 spectacular events that are unique, attract a wide variety of people, and take place between Hilton Head and Bluffton.
Whether you’re a tourist ready to plan a trip to the Island or a local like myself, you’ll want to keep this list handy throughout the year.
Hilton Head Seafood Festival Feb. 18-24
Seafood is something worth celebrating with an entire week of events and the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival. The event of this festival kicks off Saturday Feb. 23 at Honey Horn Plantation. This year, there will be a five-story Ferris wheel, along with two other carnival rides at the event!
Last year, the Seafood Festival raised over $135,000 for local charities.
Hilton Head Wine and Food Festival March 11-17
This event is a wine lover’s paradise with two days of sipping, strolling, wine, more wine and a little dining, too. Saturday’s public tasting offers more than 250 wines, a waiter’s race, a bartender challenge and a silent auction. There is nothing like sipping fine wine in Harbour Town — one of Hilton Head’s most beautiful areas.
Hilton Head St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 17
The island will be going green on March 17 (actually St. Patrick’s Day this year) for the Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade. A crowd — estimated at 25,000 in past years — lines Pope Avenue for this festive community event of parades, live music and parties. Plus, the Parade Marshall will be the Island Packet’s David Lauderdale.
This is definitely among Hilton Head’s biggest and best holiday celebration. It seems like the whole island packs the south end for the festivities.
Hilton Head Island Wingfest March 23
Hilton Head Island Wingfest kicks off Friday, March 22 with a laser show in Shelter Cove Community Park. The event takes place March 23. Chow down on sweet, spicy and tangy chicken wings from more than 12 local restaurants as they compete for the 2019 Best Wing of Hilton Head.
There will be a wing-eating contest, live music, kids activities and TVs so you won’t have to miss March Madness. This festival is family- friendly.
RBC Heritage presented by Boeing April 15-21
The PGA Tour comes to Hilton Head for the biggest sporting/ social event of the season at the Harbour Town Golf Links from April 15-23. Get your plaid ready.
This is Hilton Head’s biggest party with the best outfits. Personally, I prefer people-watching over golf, but this event guarantees four days of fun for everyone.
Mayfest May 11
The Bluffton Village Festival — aka Mayfest — is a street fair full of arts and crafts, life music, vendors and fun from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 11 in downtown Bluffton. Don’t miss the Ugly Dog Contest!
Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival Sept. 14
The Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival will take over Calhoun Street in September with peanut cook-offs, vendors and kids pageants. Don’t miss the cracking of the peanut.
This event is a trip back in time to the finer things in life, celebrating one of the south’s most unique foods in the ever charming Old Town Bluffton.
Lowcountry VegFest Oct. 12
Don’t worry, veggie lovers, there’s a festival for you, too. The fourth annual VegFest kicks off in Shelter Cove Park with vendors, entertainment and educational speakers
This event is a celebration of healthy plant-based living.
Bluffton Arts and Seafood Festival Oct. 12-20
Celebrate Bluffton history and the wonders of the sea during this week-long festival. If you enjoy paddleboarding down the May River, tasting fresh seafood, checking out Lowcountry art, or just kicking back to the sounds of local musicians, this festival is not one to miss.
Hilton Head Italian Heritage Festival Oct. 26
This food-filled festival will feature live musical entertainment, a bocce court, grape-stomping contest, silent auction, raffles, a dunk-tank, a Kid’s Zone and more, all in Shelter Cove.
The Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival and Concours d’Elegance Oct. 24 - Nov. 3
For more than 17 years, the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance has drawn car, boat and more recently, airplane, lovers from all over the world to Hilton Head Island to celebrate man’s love of machinery with hundreds of timeless vehicles.
Concours is also one of the biggest social scenes on the island with fantastic fashion and delicious food.
