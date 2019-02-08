Headed to Savannah for St. Patrick’s Day? Now you have 2 ferry options from Hilton Head

If you’re going to Savannah for St. Patrick’s Day festivities this year, you’ll be float into River Street in style.

The Daufuskie Difference ferry service is providing its first-ever ferry between Hilton Head’s Broad Creek Marina and the River Street Dock in Savannah on Saturday, March 16.

The ferry leaves at 9 a.m. and arrives at River Street in time for the parade, which steps off at 10:15 a.m. this year, according to a Daufuskie Difference news release.

Up to 120 passengers will be able to listen to live music and visit a cash bar with food on the way.

Once docked, ferry passengers will have to option to stay on the boat and “watch the festivities from the water” or explore the city, the release said.

In this Friday, March 11, 2016 photo, a crowd watches as the cast-iron fountain in Forsyth Park sprays water dyed green less a week before the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah, Ga. While dying the fountains in Savannah’s parks is a longstanding St. Patrick’s Day tradition, many visitors believe the city dyes the Savannah River as well. That happened only once in 1961. Russ Bynum AP Photo

The ferry will leave Savannah at 5 p.m. and bring passengers back to the mid-island marina.

“It’ll just be a lot easier to get over there, Daufuskie Difference representative Anna Phelps told The Island Packet. “And you don’t have to worry about driving home.”

Phelps said The Delta Lady ferry will likely take visitors over to Savannah. The boat is undergoing improvements right now, she said.

The cost is $75 per person, and tickets can be purchased online.

Vagabond Cruises — another Hilton Head-based ferry service — offers two cruises from Harbour Town in Sea Pines to Savannah.

Those cruises leave at 8 a.m. or noon on March 16 and cost $75 per passenger.

The Hilton Head St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place at 3 p.m. the following day, March 17.