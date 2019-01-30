Lauderdale named grand marshal of Hilton Head ‘s 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

David Lauderdale, senior editor and columnist for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette, has been named grand marshal for the 2019 Annual Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
This year’s parade will be on St. Patrick’s Day, Sunday, March 17, at 3 p.m. The parade will march north on Hilton Head’s Pope Avenue — beginning at Coligny Circle and ending at Park Plaza and the Courtyard building on Office Park Road.
Lauderdale began with the newsroom in 1977, where he’s worked as a reporter, editor, managing editor columnist and editorial page editor. Now he said he writes columns about life in the Lowcountry.
“This is my home. It’s where I raised my children and where my life’s work is,” Lauderdale said of his connection to Hilton Head Island.
Gabrielle Muething, the co-chair of the parade committee, called Lauderdale “the voice of our community.”
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade began in 1983 and regularly attracts some 30,000 spectators, according to a news release.
This year, Pope Avenue will be in the middle of a resurfacing project tied to the development of the Coligny-area Lowcountry Celebration Park.
Although parade participants will march on a road where there are small, unsurfaced sections, it will follow its usual route.
Chief town engineer Scott Liggett told The Island Packet in September that the construction will be paused on the day of parade. He reiterated that point on Tuesday.
“We’ll make accommodations to make sure we can have the parade safely,” he said.
Parade details
- Date: Sunday, March 17
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Route: The parade begins at the south end of Pope Avenue near Coligny Circle and ends at Park Plaza on Office Park Road.
- Newcomers to the parade this year: The Greater Kensington String Band from Philadelphia, the Navy Band from the Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Fla., and the United States Army Band
- Parking: Parade committee member Frank Dunne recommends carpooling, riding a bike to the event or parking your car on New Orleans Road.
