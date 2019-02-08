Local Events

12 awesome things you MUST do around Hilton Head and Bluffton this February

By Mandy Matney

February 08, 2019 12:00 AM

Check out the 3 carnival rides you’ll see at the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival

For the first time, the 2019 Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival will feature carnival rides — including a 47-foot ferris wheel. The rides will be available for one day only — Saturday, Feb. 23 — at Honey Horn Plantation. Tickets cost $5 per ride.
February is one of the best months of the year in the Lowcountry.

Why, you ask?

The weather is getting warmer, the island isn’t overrun by tourists (yet), and there are so many awesome things planned to celebrate this fabulous time of the year.

This month is jam-packed with awesome events, between the Gullah Celebration, the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival, and everything in between.

Here are the best events of February this month.

Chamber Restaurant Week Feb. 4-10

DSC_0285.JPG
Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce photo

The 11th annual Chamber Restaurant Week is the best way to explore Hilton Head and Bluffton restaurants and fabulous local cuisine. Check the link above for your full guide to Chamber Restaurant Week with menus, prices and more.

Taste of Gullah Feb. 9

A Taste of Gullah gallery 49
A Taste of Gullah, the signature event of the month-long Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration, was held on Feb. 11, 2017 at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina.
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head will be celebrating the Gullah Heritage with a ton of amazing events throughout the month. The Taste of Gullah will feature cultural cuisine such as Conch soup, fried Gullah Shrimp, and Gumbo. There will also be live music and dancing from 12-3 p.m. Feb 9 at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. Tickets are available here.

Hilton Head Island Marathon Feb. 9

HH Marathon gallery 37
The Publix Hilton Head Marathon was held on Feb. 11, 2017.
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

On your marks, runners, and get ready for this Boston Marathon-qualifying race through some of Hilton Head’s most beautiful areas including Honey Horn, Spanish Wells, and Point Comfort. Runners can compete in an 8K route, half marathon or full marathon starting at 8 a.m. Feb 9 in Jarvis Creek Park (drivers be aware of possible delays).

Whiskey Wine and Wildlife (out of town bonus event) Feb. 7-10

50067419_2250125755234431_1833051613405642752_n.jpg

This festival is about two hours from Bluffton, but so worth a day trip as it was voted a Top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society. This action-packed event celebrates Southern food, coastal wildlife and delicious drinks. Tickets are still available for the main event from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Beach Village .

Historic Bluffton Town Party! Feb. 16

sfsdfsfdsfsfs.jpg

This first-ever party will celebrate the the Heyward House Museum & Welcome Center recently completed outdoor venue space, Common Ground & the HEART (History, Arts, Education for Residents and Tourism) Pavilion. The event will have live music, local food, and a whole bunch of historic fun from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Heyward House.

Gullah Market Feb. 16- Feb. 17

sfsfsfdsdfsdfsdf.jpg

This two-day event celebrates the unique Gullah culture with arts, crafts, music, food and more with the Expo on 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Community Day Sunday at Honey Horn on Hilton Head.

Lowcountry Brews and Q Feb. 21

sfdffdsdfsf.JPG

This is a first-ever festival featuring beers from over 10 craft breweries and barbeque from chefs throughout the Southeast. Get ready to chow down at the Tiki Hut from 6 - 10 p.m.

Hilton Head Seafood Festival - Saturday event Feb. 23

Seafood is something worth celebrating with an entire week of events and the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival. The big event of this festival takes place Saturday Feb. 23 at Honey Horn Plantation (with a Ferris wheel this year!), but don’t forget the other great events throughout the week.

Official Seafood Festival After Party Feb. 23

This year, the Seafood Festival is hosting an after-party at the beach complete with signature cocktails and chef specials at the The Beach House from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Note: This is one of the only events of the Seafood Festival that isn’t sold out.

Bands Brews & BBQ Feb. 22- 23

BB&BBQ gallery 14
The 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ Festival, presented by Coastal Carolina Hospital and hosted by the Town of Port Royal, was held on Paris Avenue on Feb. 25, 2017.
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

The 10th annual Brews Bands and BBQ will bring a whole lot of flavor and fun to Port Royal this month and will definitely be worth the drive. This event kicks off Friday, Feb. 22 with a Wing Throw Down and live entertainment in the heart of Port Royal, followed by barbeque tastings, children activities, local bands and more.

Clean the beach and waterways!!

IMG_0526
Dr. Jean Fruh explains how a casting net like the one a young volunteer found on in Broad Creek on Sunday can harm or kill local wildlife that might mistake it for food or get caught in it.
Joan McDonough jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head’s pristine beaches and waterways don’t clean themselves. Join in the fun at a beach clean-up this month.

Pizza for Pups Feb. 26

Who doesn’t love pizza and puppies? Play with the adorable and adoptable puppies from Hilton Head Humane Society and chow down some on some pizza at Hilton Head’s newest Italian restaurant Midici’s from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

