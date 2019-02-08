12 awesome things you MUST do around Hilton Head and Bluffton this February

February is one of the best months of the year in the Lowcountry.
Why, you ask?
The weather is getting warmer, the island isn’t overrun by tourists (yet), and there are so many awesome things planned to celebrate this fabulous time of the year.
This month is jam-packed with awesome events, between the Gullah Celebration, the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival, and everything in between.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Here are the best events of February this month.
Chamber Restaurant Week Feb. 4-10
The 11th annual Chamber Restaurant Week is the best way to explore Hilton Head and Bluffton restaurants and fabulous local cuisine. Check the link above for your full guide to Chamber Restaurant Week with menus, prices and more.
Taste of Gullah Feb. 9
Hilton Head will be celebrating the Gullah Heritage with a ton of amazing events throughout the month. The Taste of Gullah will feature cultural cuisine such as Conch soup, fried Gullah Shrimp, and Gumbo. There will also be live music and dancing from 12-3 p.m. Feb 9 at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. Tickets are available here.
Hilton Head Island Marathon Feb. 9
Lowcountry Brews and Q Feb. 21
Hilton Head Seafood Festival - Saturday event Feb. 23
Seafood is something worth celebrating with an entire week of events and the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival. The big event of this festival takes place Saturday Feb. 23 at Honey Horn Plantation (with a Ferris wheel this year!), but don’t forget the other great events throughout the week.
Official Seafood Festival After Party Feb. 23
This year, the Seafood Festival is hosting an after-party at the beach complete with signature cocktails and chef specials at the The Beach House from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Note: This is one of the only events of the Seafood Festival that isn’t sold out.
Bands Brews & BBQ Feb. 22- 23
The 10th annual Brews Bands and BBQ will bring a whole lot of flavor and fun to Port Royal this month and will definitely be worth the drive. This event kicks off Friday, Feb. 22 with a Wing Throw Down and live entertainment in the heart of Port Royal, followed by barbeque tastings, children activities, local bands and more.
Clean the beach and waterways!!
Hilton Head’s pristine beaches and waterways don’t clean themselves. Join in the fun at a beach clean-up this month.
Pizza for Pups Feb. 26
Who doesn’t love pizza and puppies? Play with the adorable and adoptable puppies from Hilton Head Humane Society and chow down some on some pizza at Hilton Head’s newest Italian restaurant Midici’s from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Comments