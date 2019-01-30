Business

Hilton Head - Bluffton Restaurant Week: Menus, deals and what you need to know

By Mandy Matney

January 30, 2019 03:17 PM

Here in the Lowcountry, we take our food seriously and Restaurant Week is the perfect celebration of local cuisine.

The 11th annual Hilton Head- Bluffton Chamber Restaurant Week is Feb. 4 -10 (with some restaurants starting early).

During Restaurant Week, you’lll find deals at some of Hilton Head and Bluffton’s best restaurants.

Here are the menus, locations, and info you need to know before going. This guide will be updated as more restaurants are added.

Alexander’s Restaurant and Wine Bar

Black Marlin Bayside Grill

Charlie’s L’etoile Verte

Coast, Oceanfront Dining

Coconuts Sportz Bar

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse

  • The deal/ price: 3 courses for $32.50 per person (unlimited portions from 32- item hot and cold bar)

  • Main course options including: Beef ribs, chicken, filet mignon, steak, lamb, pork ribs, rib eye



  • Phone: 843-715-3565

  • Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, Unit B-6, Hilton Head Island

  • See Restaurant Week Menu Here

Crane’s Tavern and Steakhouse Restaurant

ELA’s on the water

Frankie Bones

Fraser’s Tavern (New restaurant)

Gusto (New restaurant)

Heyward’s Restaurant

It’s Greek to Me

  • The deal/ price: $7 off bottles of wine (dinner) $10 lunch specials,

  • Lunch options: Mousaka, Pastitsio, Spanakopita (with soup or salad), gyro

  • Dinner options: Salmon Plaki, Fried Cod, Scallop, stuffed pepper, lemon chicken

  • Phone: 843-842-4033

  • Address: 11 Lagoon Road, Hilton Head Island

  • See full It’s Greek to Me Restaurant Week Menu Here

Java Burrito Company

  • The deal: $3 margaritas (freshly squeezed!) / beer/ wine

  • Phone: 843-842-5282

  • Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, Suite J6, Hilton Head Island

Links, an American Grill

Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar

Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana

OMBRA Cucina Italiana

  • Price/ the deal: 3 courses for $38.99, per person

  • Main course options: Ricotta and spinach ravioli (vegetarian friendly), seafood linguine, baked wild salmon, herb encrusted chicken, scaloppine of veal, Milan-style braised veal shanks

  • Phone: 843-842-5505

  • Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, G-2, Hilton Head Island

  • See OMBRA Restaurant Week menu here.

One Hot Mama’s

  • Price/ deal: 2 courses for $24 per person (with choice of beer, wine or soda included)

  • Main course options: Butcher’s block trio, brisket stoganoff, sirloin steak, sweat tea chicken

  • What’s special: Drink deals included!

  • Phone: 843-682-6262

  • Address: 7A-1 Greenwood Drive, Hilton Head Island

  • See One Hot Mama’s Restaurant week menu here.

Poseidon Coastal Cuisine

Quarterdeck Waterfront Dining

Santa Fe Cafe

Sea Grass Grille

Skillets Cafe and Grill

Skull Creek Boathouse

Skull Creek Dockside

The Carolina Room at the Westin

The Cottage (Bluffton)

  • The deal/ price: 3 courses/ $24.95 per person

  • Main course options: tacos, crap and shrimp gumbo, fried green tomatoes

  • Details: Only served Feb. 8-9 of restaurant week

  • Phone:(843) 757-0508

  • Address: 38 Calhoun St, Bluffton

  • See the Cottage Restaurant Week Menu

The Jazz Corner

The Pearl Kitchen and Bar

  • The deal/ price: 5 courses for $45, per person; or 5 courses + wine for $65

  • Main course options: Grouper casino, chicken & waffles, petite filet mignon, diver scallops

  • What’s special: Early bird (deals start now), and wine pairings offered

  • Phone: 843-757-5511

  • Address: 55 Calhoun Street, Bluffton

  • Check out the Pearl’s Restaurant Week Menu here

The Porch

  • The deal/ price: 3 course for $30 per person

  • Main course options: Bourbon Flank Steak, Gouda Tater Tot Waffle, Haricot Vert, and Truffled BBQ

  • What’s special: Beachfront views!

  • Phone: 843-785-2900

  • Address: Beach House Resort, 1 S. Forest Beach Drive, Hilton Head Island

  • See The Porch’s full restaurant week menu here

Trattoria Divina

  • The deal/ price: 3 courses / $24.95 per person.

  • Main course options: Chicken breast, flounder, linguini with clams, spaghetti with meatballs, spinach ravioli (vegetarian), eggplant Parmesan (vegetarian)

  • Phone: 843.686.4442

  • Address: 33 Office Park Rd, Suite 224, Hilton Head, SC (Park Plaza)

  • Check out full Restaurant Week menu here.

SERG Takeout Kitchen

  • The deal/ price: 2 courses / $18 per person

  • Main course options: Select 1 of 3 nightly specials Wednesday through Friday (pickup between 2:30-5:30 p.m.

  • Address: 2 Capital Drive, Hilton Head Island

  • Phone: (843) 682-3663

  • See Serg Takeout Kitchen Menu here.

The Salty Dog Cafe

The Studio

  • The deal/price: Choice of 2 courses (1 and 3) for $23 or 3 courses for $28, per person; add dessert for $3

  • Main course options: Eggplant jambalaya, grouper fillet, wild salmon fillet, prime filet mignon, Strauss lamb rack ‘Rogan Josh’

  • Phone: 843-785-6000

  • Address: 20 Executive Park Road, Hilton Head Island

  • See Studio’s Restaurant Menu here

Wise Guys

