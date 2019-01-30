Hilton Head - Bluffton Restaurant Week: Menus, deals and what you need to know

Here in the Lowcountry, we take our food seriously and Restaurant Week is the perfect celebration of local cuisine.
The 11th annual Hilton Head- Bluffton Chamber Restaurant Week is Feb. 4 -10 (with some restaurants starting early).
During Restaurant Week, you’lll find deals at some of Hilton Head and Bluffton’s best restaurants.
Here are the menus, locations, and info you need to know before going. This guide will be updated as more restaurants are added.
Alexander’s Restaurant and Wine Bar
- The deal/ price: 3 courses for $30, per person
- What’s special: This deal starts early from Saturday, Jan. 26 – Sunday, Feb. 10
- Phone: 843-785-4999
- Address: 76 Queens Folly Road, Hilton Head Island
- Click here for Alexander’s Restaurant Week menu
Black Marlin Bayside Grill
- Price/ deal: 4 courses for $30, per person
- Main course options: Steak and shrimp, shrimp and grits, seafood alfredo, Daufuskie cod, chicken provencal, fish and chips, sweet heat scallops
- Phone: 843-785-4950
- Address: 86 Helmsman Way, Suite 103, Hilton Head Island
- Click here to see Black Marlin’s Restaurant Week menu
Charlie’s L’etoile Verte
- The deal/ price: 3 courses for $30, per person
- Main Course options: Tilapia, shrimp and grits, fresh catch, pork loin chop, poulet du jour
- Phone: 843-785-9277
- Address: 8 New Orleans Road, Hilton Head Island
- Click here for Charlie’s Restaurant Week Menu
Coast, Oceanfront Dining
- The deal/ price: 3 courses for $29, per person
- Main course options: Barbeque chicken, ahi tuna, vegetarian special
- Phone: 843-842-1888
- Address: 87 North Sea Pines Drive, Hilton Head Island
- Click here to see Coast’s Restaurant Week Menu
Coconuts Sportz Bar
- The Deal/ price: $23.99 per person/ 3 courses
- Main entree: Prime Rib
Phone: (843) 842-0043
- Address: 40 Folly Field Road, Hilton Head Island 29928
- Click here to see full Coconutz full Restaurant Week menu
Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse
The deal/ price: 3 courses for $32.50 per person (unlimited portions from 32- item hot and cold bar)
Main course options including: Beef ribs, chicken, filet mignon, steak, lamb, pork ribs, rib eye
- Phone: 843-715-3565
- Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, Unit B-6, Hilton Head Island
- See Restaurant Week Menu Here
Crane’s Tavern and Steakhouse Restaurant
- The deal/ price: 3 courses for $33, per person
- Main course options: Mahi-Mahi, risotto, pork loin, mushroom lasagna, prime rib, shrimp and grits
- Phone: 843-341-2333
- Address: 26 New Orleans Road,Hilton Head Island
- Click here to see Crane’s Tavern menu
ELA’s on the water
- The deal/ price: $40 per person for 5 courses, $60 for 5 courses with wine pairings
- Main course options: Short rib and grouper, filet and scallops
- Phone: 843-785-3030
- Address: 1 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island
- Click here to see Ela’s Restaurant Week menu
Frankie Bones
The deal/ price: 3 courses for $29 per person
- Entree options: Pork ribs/ country gravy, swordfish, stuffed braised beef, coastal shrimp, chicken stroganoff
- Phone: 843-682-4455
- Address: 1301 Main Street, Hilton Head Island
- Check out Frankie Bones Restaurant Week menu here
Fraser’s Tavern (New restaurant)
- The deal/ the price: 3 Courses for $29 per person (no dessert)
- Entree options: Pork chop or salmon
- Phone: (843) 842-1441
- Address: 100 N. Sea Pines Drive, Hilton Head (Sea Pines, inside Plantation Golf Club)
- Check out Fraser’s Tavern Restaurant Week Menu here
Gusto (New restaurant)
- The deal/ price: 3 courses per person for $25.95
- Entree options: Pork shank, lamb, breaded chicken, grilled salmon, eggplant, risotto
- Address: 890 William Hilton Parkway
- Phone: 843.802.2424
- Check out Gusto Restaurant Week Menu
Heyward’s Restaurant
Price: 3 courses for $34 per person
- Main course options: Shrimp and grits, baby back ribs, penne and artichoke, sausage and red rice
- Phone: 843-842-2400 ext.7651
- Address: 130 Shipyard Drive, Hilton Head Island (inside the Sonesta)
- Check out Heyward’s Restaurant Week menu here
It’s Greek to Me
- The deal/ price: $7 off bottles of wine (dinner) $10 lunch specials,
- Lunch options: Mousaka, Pastitsio, Spanakopita (with soup or salad), gyro
- Dinner options: Salmon Plaki, Fried Cod, Scallop, stuffed pepper, lemon chicken
- Phone: 843-842-4033
- Address: 11 Lagoon Road, Hilton Head Island
- See full It’s Greek to Me Restaurant Week Menu Here
Java Burrito Company
- The deal: $3 margaritas (freshly squeezed!) / beer/ wine
- Phone: 843-842-5282
- Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, Suite J6, Hilton Head Island
Links, an American Grill
The deal/ price: 2 courses for $29, per person
- Entree options: Salmon, chicken breast
- Phone: 843-363-8380
- Address: 11 Lighthouse Lane, Hilton Head Island
- Check out Links Restaurant Week Menu here
Lucky Rooster Kitchen + Bar
The deal/ price: 2 courses for $23, per person
- Entree options: Braised beef, trout, fried chicken, succotash (vegatarian friendly)
- What’s special: They started early! Get this menu now through Feb. 10.
- Phone: 843-681-3474
- Address: 841 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island
- See Lucky Rooster Restaurant Week menu here.
Michael Anthony’s Cucina Italiana
The deal/ price: 3 courses for $37, per person
- Entree summary: Butternut squash ravioli (vegetarian friendly), potato gnocchi, spaghetti with fresh clams, salmon, veal tenderloin, braised beef short ribs
- Phone: 843-785-6272
- Address: 37 New Orleans Road, Hilton Head Island
- Check out Michael Anthony’s Restaurant Week menu.
OMBRA Cucina Italiana
- Price/ the deal: 3 courses for $38.99, per person
- Main course options: Ricotta and spinach ravioli (vegetarian friendly), seafood linguine, baked wild salmon, herb encrusted chicken, scaloppine of veal, Milan-style braised veal shanks
- Phone: 843-842-5505
- Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, G-2, Hilton Head Island
- See OMBRA Restaurant Week menu here.
One Hot Mama’s
- Price/ deal: 2 courses for $24 per person (with choice of beer, wine or soda included)
- Main course options: Butcher’s block trio, brisket stoganoff, sirloin steak, sweat tea chicken
- What’s special: Drink deals included!
- Phone: 843-682-6262
- Address: 7A-1 Greenwood Drive, Hilton Head Island
- See One Hot Mama’s Restaurant week menu here.
Poseidon Coastal Cuisine
- The deal/ price: 3 courses for $29 per person
- Main course options: Fish and chips, salmon, perloo, shrimp and grits
- Phone: 843-341-3838
- Address: 38 Shelter Cove Lane, Suite #121, Hilton Head Island
- Check out Poseidon Restaurant Week menu
Quarterdeck Waterfront Dining
- The deal/ price: 3 courses for $29, per person
- Main course options: Fresh catch, pork chop, NY strip steak
- Phone: 843-842-1999
- Address: 149 Lighthouse Road, Hilton Head Island
- See Quarterdeck Restaurant Week menu here.
Santa Fe Cafe
- The deal/ price: 3 courses for $20.18, per person
- Main course options: Chimichanga, Southwestern crab cake, blackened red fish, steak fajitas, pork chop verde, stuffed portabella
- Phone: 843-785-3838
- Address: 807 William Hilton Parkway, #700, Hilton Head Island
- See full Santa Fe Cafe Restaurant Week Menu.
Sea Grass Grille
- The deal/ price: 3 courses for $29, per person
- Main course options: Tilapia, Mahi Mahi, Lowcontry kabobs, grilled salmon, shrimp and curried leeks, veal scallopini, grilled pork loin chop
- Phone: 843-785-9990
- Address: 807 William Hilton Parkway, Suite 1000, Hilton Head Island
- See full Sea Grass Grille Restaurant Week Menu.
Skillets Cafe and Grill
- The deal/ price: $10 lunch
- Lunch items: Monday: chicken parmesan, Tuesday: salisbury steak, Wednesday:pork tenderloin sandwich, Thursday: shepherd’s pie, Friday: fish and chips
- Phone: 843-785-3131
- Address: 1 North Forest Beach Drive, Hilton Head Island
- Check out Skillets Restaurant Week Menu
Skull Creek Boathouse
- Main course options:Vegetable hash (vegetarian friendly), filet mignon and oysters, chili chicken breast, monkfish
- The deal/ price: 3 courses for $29, per person
- Phone: 843-681-3663
- Address: 367 Squire Pope Road, Hilton Head Island
- See Skull Creek’s Restaurant Week Menu here.
Skull Creek Dockside
The deal: 3 course/ $30, per person
- Main course options: Chicken, bistro steak, monkfish, piggy pasta, salmon casino
- Phone: 843-785-3625
- Address: 2 Hudson Road, Hilton Head Island
- See Skull Creek Dockside Restaurant Week menu here.
The Carolina Room at the Westin
- The deal/ price: 3 courses for $30, per person
- Main course options: Bison steak, shrimp and grits, fried Oyster, crispy chicken
- Phone: (843) 681-4000
- Address: 2 Grasslawn Avenue, Hilton Head Island (At the Westin Resort)
- See Carolina Room’s Restaurant Week Menu here.
The Cottage (Bluffton)
- The deal/ price: 3 courses/ $24.95 per person
- Main course options: tacos, crap and shrimp gumbo, fried green tomatoes
- Details: Only served Feb. 8-9 of restaurant week
- Phone:(843) 757-0508
- Address: 38 Calhoun St, Bluffton
- See the Cottage Restaurant Week Menu
The Jazz Corner
- The deal/ price: 3 courses for $35 per person
- Main course options: Ahi tuna, Yankee pot roast, 10oz bone-in pork chop, shrimp and sea scallops, stuffed chicken
- Phone: 843-842-8620
- Address: 1000 William Hilton Parkway, Suite 1000, Hilton Head Island
- Check out Jazz Corner Restaurant Week menu.
The Pearl Kitchen and Bar
The deal/ price: 5 courses for $45, per person; or 5 courses + wine for $65
- Main course options: Grouper casino, chicken & waffles, petite filet mignon, diver scallops
- What’s special: Early bird (deals start now), and wine pairings offered
- Phone: 843-757-5511
- Address: 55 Calhoun Street, Bluffton
- Check out the Pearl’s Restaurant Week Menu here
The Porch
- The deal/ price: 3 course for $30 per person
- Main course options: Bourbon Flank Steak, Gouda Tater Tot Waffle, Haricot Vert, and Truffled BBQ
- What’s special: Beachfront views!
- Phone: 843-785-2900
- Address: Beach House Resort, 1 S. Forest Beach Drive, Hilton Head Island
- See The Porch’s full restaurant week menu here
Trattoria Divina
- The deal/ price: 3 courses / $24.95 per person.
- Main course options: Chicken breast, flounder, linguini with clams, spaghetti with meatballs, spinach ravioli (vegetarian), eggplant Parmesan (vegetarian)
- Phone: 843.686.4442
- Address: 33 Office Park Rd, Suite 224, Hilton Head, SC (Park Plaza)
- Check out full Restaurant Week menu here.
SERG Takeout Kitchen
- The deal/ price: 2 courses / $18 per person
- Main course options: Select 1 of 3 nightly specials Wednesday through Friday (pickup between 2:30-5:30 p.m.
- Address: 2 Capital Drive, Hilton Head Island
- Phone: (843) 682-3663
- See Serg Takeout Kitchen Menu here.
The Salty Dog Cafe
The deal/ price: 3 courses for $25, per person’
- Main course options: Shrimp & grits, seafood pot pie, shrimp and chicken pesto, New York strip
- What’s special: $10 wine flights
- Phone: 843-671-2233
- Address: 232 South Sea Pines Drive, Hilton Head Island
- See Salty Dog’s Restaurant Week menu
The Studio
The deal/price: Choice of 2 courses (1 and 3) for $23 or 3 courses for $28, per person; add dessert for $3
- Main course options: Eggplant jambalaya, grouper fillet, wild salmon fillet, prime filet mignon, Strauss lamb rack ‘Rogan Josh’
- Phone: 843-785-6000
- Address: 20 Executive Park Road, Hilton Head Island
- See Studio’s Restaurant Menu here
Wise Guys
- The deal/ price: $31 for 3 courses, per person
- Main course options: flat iron steak, roasted salmon, duck leg, vegetable bowl (vegatarian friendly)
- Phone: 843-842-8866
- Address: 1513 Main Street, Hilton Head Island
- See Wise Guys’ Restaurant Week menu
