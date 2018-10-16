Get your Halloween costumes on! Here’s where to go trick-or-treating in Beaufort County

Halloween weekend is a little over a week away, but have you mapped out the spots to hit with your kids for candy and treats?
In general, Beaufort County municipalities don’t have any set rules on what time trick-or-treating begins on Oct. 31.
We called local police department representatives and, while there doesn’t seem to be a curfew on Halloween night, they recommended parents and kids to use common sense if they decide to go out for trick-or-treat.
Reflective clothing and flashlights will help drivers to see you and, if you see someone’s porch or house lights off, then you probably shouldn’t ring the doorbell.
If you’d rather not go door-to-door, there are a number of Halloween events in the area you may want to consider as alternatives.
Get your pumpkin buckets out and get ready to say...
These are the places where you can show off your costume in Beaufort, Bluffton, Hardeeville, Hilton Head and Port Royal:
Beaufort
Downtown Beaufort’s Halloween trick-or-treat party
Come in with your best costume and get ready to walk around downtown Beaufort.
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park
Bluffton
May River High School sale and trunk-or-treat
Not only will May River High School hold its 2nd Yard Sale & Craft sale, but this year the school will host a trunk-or-treat. The event is free, but you will need to reserve a spot for your vehicle by Oct. 23 and, of course, costumes are encouraged.
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: May River High School parking lot
Bluffton businesses’ trick-or-treat
Trick-or-treat in Old Town Bluffton and help support the local businesses in the area.
When: 4:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30
Trick-or-treat in Westbury Park
Visit some of the creepiest-decorated houses in Bluffton in this neighborhood. The gates will stay open until 8 p.m.
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Hardeeville
City of Hardeeville trunk-or-treat
The City of Hardeeville will have a trunk-or-treat once again this year. This will be the perfect spot if you’re wanting to get into the spirit during the week.
When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: 205 Main St.
Hilton Head
Halloween at Coligny
You can hit up the beach and go trick-or-treating in Coligny Plaza. Flex your creativity muscles and make the best costume to win Coligny’s Halloween costume contest.
When: Trick-or-treat at Coligny will be 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25
Halloween on the Harbour
All ages are welcome at this Sea Pines event. Stop at the different stores and fill your bags and buckets with tons of candy.
When: 3:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 28
Tanger Outlets’ Halloween party
Get ready for the best Halloween party at Tanger Outlets. Both locations near Hilton Head will have plenty of treats, entertainment, contests and fun activities for you and the kiddos. Any store with a pumpkin decal will be passing out goodies for kids 12 and under.
When: 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 28
Trunk-O-Ween at Shelter Cove Towne Centre
Check out the best-looking cars at this event and eat all the candy you desire.
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31
Port Royal
Senior Trunk R Treat
If your kids already have a costume, you can take them trick-or-treating a week early at River Oaks Assisted Living.
Residents will be passing out candy from their porches, but there could also be a decorated car or two at this event.
Where: 1251 Lady’s Island Drive, Port Royal
When: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20
Port Royal trunk-or-treat
Join in on this community trunk-or-treat and deck out your car or bring your trick-or-treaters.
Where: Historic Port Royal
When: 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 28
Where are you going trick-or-treating this year? Send an email to newsroom@islandpacket.com if you know of an event we should add to our list.
Also, check out our Google Map below for all the places you and your ghoul, princess, or pirate can go.
