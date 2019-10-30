Halloween headquarters: Trick-or-treating, safety and weather in Beaufort Co

It’s the spookiest time of the year!

Halloween — synonymous with costumes, candy and pranks — is Thursday. The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette newspapers have rounded up a list of trick-or-treating times, parties, events (and even a Halloween 5K), in Beaufort County tonight and Thursday:

Trick-or-Treating times on Oct. 31

Most neighborhoods in Beaufort County schedule trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m.

Beaufort/ Port Royal Fire Department is hosting trick-or-treating then, as well, at 135 Ribaut Road, 1120 Ribaut Road, 1750 Paris Avenue, and 571 Robert Smalls Parkway.

Neighborhoods with different times include:

Bluffton

Cypress Ridge community Halloween party — 4 to 8 p.m.

Bluffton Park — 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hilton Head

Hilton Head Plantation — 5 to 8 p.m.

Trunk-O-Ween at Shelter Cove Towne Centre — 5 to 7 p.m.

Trick-or-treating at the Hilton Head branch library — 2:30 to 8 p.m.

Hardeeville

Trunk-or-treat at Hardeeville City Hall — starts at 5:30 p.m.

Trunk-or-treat at Hardeeville Recreation Complex — 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Other events and deals

Bluffton

Trunk or Treat at Buckwalter Place — 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30

Trick or Trot 5K at Southern Barrel Brewing Company — 6 p.m. Oct. 30

Boo Bash at Tanger 2 Outlets Sandbox — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 ($7 admission)

Halloween Costume Contest at Station 300 — starts at 3 p.m. Oct. 31

Beaufort

Halloween Spooktacular music show at Beaufort High School — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Hilton Head Island

World of Beer Halloween party at Shelter Cove — starts at 9 p.m. Oct. 31

Halloween Costume party at The Lodge — starts at 10 p.m. Oct. 31

Port Royal

Halloween Party Meet & Greet with Town Council Candidate Kevin Phillips — 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 31 at 1111 12th St.

Restaurant deals

Edible Arrangements: Stop by the store in costume for a free Halloween treat on Oct. 31

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Kids eat free with purchase of adult entrée and 20% off delivery on Oct. 31

IHOP: Kids eat free from 4 until 10 p.m. on Oct. 31

Bonefish Grill: All-night happy hour, including $6 Indigo Sunset cocktails.

Chipotle: $4 burritos, bowls, salads and tacos if you come in-costume between 3 p.m. and closing on Oct. 31.

Sonic Drive-In: 50-cent corn dogs all day on Oct. 31

Know of an event open to the public that’s not included in this roundup? Email newsroom@islandpacket.com.

Safety

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents of children to supervise trick-or-treaters if they’re going out after dark.

Children should not approach homes with no porch lights on, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The Associated Press reported this week that South Carolina is requiring all sex offenders who are on probation or parole to stay inside from 5:30 to 9 p.m. with their outside lights off and not give out trick-or-treat candy on Halloween.

Residents can search for registered sex offenders near their home or work address by visiting the South Carolina Public Sex Offender Registry.

Halloween is also a time to be aware of food safety. Here are safety tips from the Palmetto Poison Center:

Parents should inspect all treats

All candy should be in its original, unopened container and inspected for small puncture holes

Use Halloween makeup that is non-toxic

“We see an increase in glow stick ingestions this time of year,” states Dr. Jill Michels, a clinical pharmacist and director of the Palmetto Poison Center in the University of South Carolina’s College of Pharmacy. “When glow sticks are being used by small children, they need to be supervised at all times.”

Glow sticks may occasionally break. Here’s what to do:

Wash the skin with soap and water if the chemical gets on the skin (the chemical can cause irritation and skin rash).

If the chemical gets in the eye, it can cause severe irritation. Flush the eyes with lukewarm water for 15 minutes.

If the contents are swallowed, that can cause nausea and burning. Give small amounts of water and watch for coughing.

Weather forecast for Halloween

While Halloween in the Lowcountry won’t be a washout, it may be a little soggy.

Here’s the forecast for Beaufort County for Oct. 30 and Oct. 31:

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Halloween: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 8 to 13 mph.

Halloween night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 10 to 14 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Source: National Weather Service Charleston