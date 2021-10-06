Ghosts and ghouls and goblins, oh my! 5 cemetery tours, haunted houses near Hilton Head

Christmas decorations may be displacing costumes already at some Beaufort County retailers, but the calendar doesn’t lie: The only ‘tis the season in October is Halloween.

If you are the type who relishes a Halloween cemetery visit or a walk through a nightmare-inducing haunted house, read on — at your own risk, of course.

COVID-19 is still causing some cancellations, including the Exchange Club of Beaufort’s annual Ghost Tours. The tours that benefit CAPA are expected to return in 2022. The Savannah Moose Lodge Haunted Forest also has been called off this year.

Ghost tours

Ghosts & Myths of Hilton Head Island at the Zion Cemetery and Baynard Mausoleum will introduce visitors to ghosts and paranormal stories like the Blue Lady of Hilton Head through costumed storytellers.

Tours are 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday Oct. 21-23 (Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 24), at the corner of U.S. 278 and Mathews Drive.

The tours, organized by The Heritage Library, are not recommended for children under 10 years old. Tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased via heritagelib.org. The event is expected to sell out, so purchase your tickets early.

Face masks are required.

Haunted Houses

Want to walk (or run) through a traditional haunted house? Here are a few spine-chilling choices within a short drive of Beaufort County:

Alee Shriners’ Terror Plantation Haunted House

Where: 100 Eisenberg Drive in Savannah

When: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October; last ticket sold when wait exceeds two hours

Admission: $10 per person cash, debit or credit; $20 VIP minimum wait time. Tickets sold online at aleeshriners.org or on site starting at 7 p.m.

More info: Call 912-429-3059 or go to “Alee Haunted House - Terror Plantation” on Facebook.

Wicked South Haunted Forest

Where: 3001 Lawrence Church Road in Pembroke, Georgia

When: Saturday, Oct. 9 and 16; Friday and Saturday Oct. 22-23; Friday, Saturday and Sunday Oct. 29-31; hours are 7:15 to 10:15 p.m. on Halloween night and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. otherwise

Admission: $10 general admission and parking is $2 per vehicle. Purchase tickets online at wickedsouthproductions.com. A limited number of tickets are available per time slot, and organizers recommend bringing printed tickets because cell service is limited in the rural location. Anyone 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

More info: Call 912-596-7639, email wickedsouthproductions@gmail.com or go to “Wicked South Productions” on Facebook.

Boone Hall Fright Nights

Where: Enter 2434 N. Hwy. 17 in Mt. Pleasant in your GPS as the destination. The entrance is located directly across from this address.

When: Friday, Oct. 8, and then Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Oct. 31. Ticket windows, food vendors and the midway will open each night at 6:30, and attraction lines open at 7:15 p.m. Ticket windows close at 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Admission: $35 ScreamPass for all three attractions or $55 VIP pass to reduce waiting time. Organizers recommend purchasing tickets online at boonehallfrightnights.com because the attraction regularly sells out. Tickets for individual attractions — Fallen Oaks Motel, Tiny’s Toy Factory and Sinister Cinema Haunted Hayride — are $18 each. These are available only at the on-site ticket window. Not recommended for children under 12.

More info: Call 843-884-4371, email info@boonehallfrightnights.com or go to “Boone Hall Fright Nights” on Facebook.

The Reaper’s Dungeon

Where: Colleton County Recreation Complex, 280 Recreation Lane in Walterboro

When: Starting Oct. 8 and then every Friday and Saturday in October plus Sunday, Oct. 31, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission: General admission is $8 with free admission for military on Oct. 15, first responders on Oct. 16 and educators on Oct. 23 with valid identification. Not recommended for children under 12

More info: Go to www.reapersdungeon.com online or “The Reaper’s Dungeon” on Facebook.

Know of any haunted houses we should add? Email newsroom@islandpacket.com, and we’ll update our list.