NYE without the midnight toast? COVID restrictions limit Beaufort Co. alcohol sales 

According to state law, you’ll have to say goodbye to ringing in the new year with a champagne toast if you’re in a restaurant or bar.

Last call will be an hour before midnight at New Year’s Eve 2021 celebrations this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. A July executive order from Gov. Henry McMaster requires restaurants and bars to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. in South Carolina.

Although cases of the virus are spiking following the Thanksgiving holiday, a handful of Beaufort County establishments are hosting New Year’s Eve parties. Not every New Year’s Eve event is readily advertising its festivities or the early last call. Although they have to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m., venues can stay open past midnight, and some on Hilton Head and in Bluffton plan to be partying until 2 a.m.

McMaster’s office said last week that there is no exemption to the alcohol cutoff for New Year’s Eve. It prohibits alcohol sales and consumption between 11 p.m. and 10 a.m. the following day.

Department of Revenue Director Hartley Powell said in July the order applies to 8,000 bars and restaurants with on-premises alcohol consumption licenses. The DOR will work with the State Law Enforcement Division to achieve compliance by giving warnings.

“If it gets down to the point where we need to actually revoke the license or temporarily suspend the license, we’ll do that,” Powell told The State Newspaper in July.

Guidance from the CDC still urges people to avoid large gatherings and wear a mask in public. Beaufort County has shattered records for the highest daily numbers of new cases in recent weeks, and the county is quickly approaching 100 confirmed deaths due to the coronavirus.

This has caused some island traditions, such as the Sea Pines Resort ball drop, to be canceled this year.

A steady drizzle didn't keep a sizeable crowd from turning out to watch the 7 p.m. New Year's Eve ball drop from from the Harbour Town Lighthouse in 2017. The 2021 event has been canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Here’s a roundup of the events happening on Hilton Head and in Bluffton on New Year’s Eve:

Beach House NYE

The Beach House Resort, on the island’s south end, is hosting a New Year’s Eve bash beginning at 6 p.m. Dec. 31. The event’s website says three different bands will be playing throughout the evening.

The webpage for the event, which costs $125 per person, says it includes food, photos and a midnight champagne toast, which is in violation of the alcohol sales and consumption executive order.

A Beach House customer service representative confirmed the details of the event last week but calls and an email to hotel management for comment on Wednesday and Monday went unanswered.

Imagine your NYE: You party with Pretty Darn, Irritating Julie Band, and Silicone Sister all night with open bar,... Posted by Beach House, Hilton Head Island on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Comedy Magic Cabaret show

The island’s Comedy Magic Cabaret is hosting a New Year’s Eve comedy show with performers Kerry Pollock and Tim Hill.

For $125, revelers can see the 7:30 p.m. comedy show, order food and receive door prizes and other party favors. After the comedy show, up-close magicians will perform for smaller groups at the club.

The club’s webpage lists an “early champagne toast.”

Owner Kelly Pollock said the toast will happen at 10:30 p.m. to comply with state regulations.

Hilton Head Beach and Tennis party

Located at Folly Field, Hilton Head Beach and Tennis Resort will be hosting its annual New Year’s Eve party in its ballroom, according to resort staff.

The event includes dinner service for a limited number of guests with reservations and a $10 cover for the New Year’s Eve party to be held in the resort’s ballroom.

But the event is cutting off alcohol sales to comply with the state mandate. Cash bar sales will end at 11 p.m., according to resort staff.

The event goes until midnight.

Montage Palmetto Bluff

Known for its fancy New Year’s Eve events, the private community in Bluffton will open its festivities only to members and guests staying at the inn this year, according to Palmetto Bluff staff.

The resort is hosting a “Go with the Glow, New Year’s Eve Family Party,” which will feature glow sticks and an 8 p.m. countdown for the new year.

Montage Palmetto Bluff is also hosting a “Toast at the Inn New Year’s 2020” with live entertainment, bourbon tasting, dessert and cocktail service until 11 p.m.

The resort did not return a call for comment, but its site says, “Our team has worked diligently to maintain our traditions making modifications that still allow the spirit of the season to shine through. All of our events are programmed to have adequate room for social distancing, and maintaining our Peace of Mind Commitment is of the utmost importance.”

Poseidon rooftop

“Let’s say GOODBYE to the Worst Year Ever!” reads the description for the New Year’s Eve bash at Poseidon’s rooftop bar, which will begin at 7 p.m., according to an event description.

The restaurant, and all of the Southeastern Entertainment Group’s eateries, will follow “all guidelines set forth by the governor,” according to SERG spokesperson Ryan Larson. Poseidon has not planned an early toast and will “let people enjoy their New Year’s Eve how they see fit,” he said.

Two DJs, Kaos and Yagerbomb, will play sets at the rooftop bar, which promises revelers champagne specials and the chance to watch the ball drop on “Hilton Head Island’s largest video wall,” according to the event description.

General admission is $20 a ticket, including a complimentary glass of champagne. Reserved tables and VIP packages are also available.

Who else is ready to leave 2020 behind them?! We are the PERFECT spot just for that! Let’s ring in 2021 with good... Posted by Rooftop Bar at Poseidon on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Lucas Smolcic Larson contributed to this report.