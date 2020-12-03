10 must-see holiday light displays from Hilton Head to Bluffton to Ridgeland

COVID-19 has stolen many of our holiday traditions, so being able to drive around and look at Christmas lights is all the more appreciated in this year of canceled parties and gatherings.

If you don’t usually drive around looking at holiday lights, 2020 is a good year to start. Since you don’t have to get out of your car, it’s the perfect combination of a festive activity and coronavirus social distancing.

The colder weather this week means you won’t be overheated if you throw on your Christmas sweater and grab a travel mug of hot chocolate for the journey. And don’t forget to tune your radio to holiday music for the full effect.

Here are some decorated destinations to check out from Hilton Head to Ridgeland, with a few must-see stops in the Bluffton area, too.

Some of the displays are classic and tasteful, and others are delightfully gaudy and over the top. If one is not to your liking, there’s probably another just around the corner putting its own unique glow on the holiday.

Hilton Head

Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park

For three nights only, Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park is offering a drive-through light show called Season’s Greetings from Around the World. Admission is free, though donations will be accepted. Visitors must stay in their vehicles.

Address: 229 Beach City Road on Hilton Head

Hours: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 5-7

Shelter Cove Towne Centre

Public outcry followed the November announcement that Shelter Cove Towne Centre would not be decked in lights for Christmas, as it typically is. On Tuesday, the retail center changed course. A spokesman told The Island Packet that palm trees would be wrapped with lights this week after all, and would shine through December.

Address: 40 Shelter Cove Lane, off U.S. 278 on Hilton Head

Special event: The Chanukah Menorah Parade and Livestream Menorah Lighting is Dec. 13. The parade, sponsored by Chabad of Greater Hilton Head, will start at Tanger Outlets 2 at 4:30 p.m. and end at Shelter Cove Towne Centre for the Menorah lighting at 5 p.m.

Coligny Plaza on Hilton Head Submitted

Coligny Plaza

Coligny Plaza has turned up the sparkle on Hilton Head’s south end. The shopping and dining area is dressed in lights for the holiday.

Address: 1 North Forest Beach Drive at Coligny Circle on Hilton Head

Other attractions: Visitors can take a safe-distance photo with Santa on Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Find the full slate of scheduled activities on the plaza’s website or Facebook page.

Hilton Head Fire Rescue Station 3 Facebook

Hilton Head Firefighters Christmas Lights

Driving through the light display at Hilton Head Fire Rescue’s Station 3 is a perennial favorite holiday activity for thousands each year. This year, the fire station is collecting nonperishable food items and unwrapped toys for Deep Well. Toys can be dropped off by Dec. 11 and food items by Jan. 1.

Address: 534 William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head

Bluffton

Arborwood Lights

The Arborwood Lights display is one of the most densely decorated homes in the area. Every surface of the house and yard off Buckwalter Parkway is covered with lights that sync to Christmas music. Donations will help three families in need this year. If you’re lucky, you might see Santa and his elf helpers there on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, weather permitting.

Address: 9 Arbormeade Circle in Bluffton (Look for “Arborwood Lights” in Google Maps.)

Hours: 6 to 9 p.m. nightly

Cypress Ridge and the Sharman Family Light Show

Plan to stay for a while at the Sharman Family Light Show in Cypress Ridge off S.C. 170 in Bluffton. This home is outlined in 8,500 smart programmable LED lights that seem to dance along with music that comes in through your vehicle’s radio on 99.3 FM. While you are in the area, drive by other decorated homes in Cypress Ridge, including 211 Argo Circle.

Address: 43 Neligh Lane in Bluffton

Hours: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Other Bluffton neighborhoods to check out

Two parts of Bluffton, Edgefield off Buckwalter Parkway (look for Stoney Crossing on Google Maps) and Bluffton Park near Old Town, are worth driving around because of the number of decorated homes in each neighborhood. You’ll see a wide variety of styles, from simple lights to giant inflatables, as you make your way street by street.

Ridgeland

Brendlen’s Lowcountry Christmas Light Display

Driving through Brendlen’s Lowcountry Christmas Light Display in Ridgeland has been a tradition for families for more than two decades. The five-acre property is decked out in 100,000 lights and more than 100 yard displays. Admission is free, but donations are being accepted. This year’s beneficiary is Julie Karaiskos-Hayn, a mother of four who is fighting breast cancer.

Address: 1570 Driggers Lane in Ridgeland

Hours: 6 to 10 p.m. nightly, extended to 11 p.m. Christmas week

Special event: Take your picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy holiday activities from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12

Did we miss a must-see display? Send an email with a photo to newsroom@islandpacket.com.