A celebration of ‘brothers and sisters:’ Hilton Head honors vets in waterside ceremony

A dignified toll ran out over Hilton Head Island’s Shelter Cove Veterans Memorial as Staff Sgt. Warren Graves rang a brass bell 11 times to mark Monday’s Veterans Day observance ceremony.

Over 300 people gathered at the park representing all five branches of the military for the 17th annual ceremony on the island. Veterans Day, once called Armistice Day, was established in 1918 and originally marked the end of conflict in World War I.

“The island community is blessed by a significant number of veterans who remain loyal to their country, state and town,” Hilton Head Mayor John McCann said at the sun-drenched ceremony.

Capt. Robert Jackson, commanding officer of Beaufort Naval Hospital, delivered the keynote address in which he honored his fellow service members and gave a short history of diversity in the military.

“For all who have served in conflicts, I’m proud to call you my brothers and sisters,” he said. “No matter your road to service, we all serve for the same reason: love of our country.”

Jackson said the military has always been a progressive organization, highlighting the large number of immigrants who have chosen to serve throughout history.

“These ideals transcend all else. And we will continue to fight for freedom, democracy and justice for all around the world,” Jackson said.

Jackson and McCann placed a commemorative wreath at the memorial before singers from Shore Notes sang the official song of each branch of service, inviting those who belong to each branch to stand.

To commemorate this year’s Veterans Day, the Military Veterans Coalition donated two bricks to help pave the Veterans Memorial Park and honor those on Hilton Head who have received Purple Heart honors. Five of those recipients were present at the ceremony Monday.

Jackson closed by looking forward to the future of the military.

“We are not a perfect country,” he said, “but we will strive to create a more perfect union for all.”

