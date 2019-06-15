Celebrities
This American Idol winner is performing on Hilton Head on Saturday. Here’s where
June 19th is Juneteenth...but what is Juneteenth?
American Idol winner Ruben Studdard is performing Saturday at the 2019 Juneteenth Celebration on Hilton Head Island.
Stubbard, an American R&B, pop and gospel singer, won the show’s second season, beating out Clay Aiken.
This year’s Juneteenth event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park on Beach City Road. The park was the site of the first self-governing village of liberated slaves during the Civil War.
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States, which occurred on June 19, 1865.
Along with interactive experiences significant to the “era of Mitchelville in the Reconstruction Era,” attendees can watch musicians including Stubbard, Just A Few Cats with Alvin Garrett, Latrese Bush, Logan the Entertainer, Marlena Smalls, and the Hallelujuah Singers, according to the event’s Facebook page.
General admission tickets are $15 and children 12 and under are free.
Beaufort County is no stranger to American Idol. In 2016, Bluffton High School junior Lee Jean Jr. placed eighth in the show.
This year, American Idol will be back in South Carolina on August 26 for auditions in Columbia.
