Fun, food, music and booze: Check out these June events in Hilton Head and Bluffton

It’s summertime in the Lowcountry, which means tons of music, food and celebrations for all ages.

Check out some of the events happening in the Hilton Head Island and Bluffton area as the busy season, and the temperature, ramp up.

March to the beat of your own drum at the Hilton Head Community Drum Circle

Hilton Head Vibes is hosting a Community Drum Circle at Coligny Beach June 9. The event is free and open to everyone, according to its Facebook page. Participants should bring their drums, rattles, shakers, hula hoops, family, friends and dogs.

The drum circle will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information or updates in case of rain, visit the event’s Facebook page.

The Christian Renewal Church on Hilton Head Island will host a food truck festival June 12. Lowcountry Lobster/Facebook

Eat to your heart’s content at Food Truck Night on Hilton Head

The Christian Renewal Church at 95 Gardner Drive will host a Food Truck Night June 12, according to the church’s Facebook event page. There will be live music, bounce houses and food trucks including Taco Brown, Kona Ice of Bluffton, Fra Amichi Food Truck, Skeeter’s Southern BBQ, Lowcountry Lobster and more.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and lasts until 8:30 p.m. For more information, vist the event’s Facebook page.

Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina will host its Parrot Palooza Caribbean Concert every Thursday from June 13 through Aug. 22 plus Labor Day. Parrot Palooza Caribbean Concert/Facebook

Take the kids for a night of fun at the Hilton Head Parrot Palooza Caribbean Concert

Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina will host its Parrot Palooza Caribbean Concert June 13 and every Thursday after until Aug. 22 and Labor Day Weekend at 7 p.m., according to the event’s Facebook page. The show starts at 7 p.m., but Cappy the Clown also will be at the harbour for fun from 6 to 9 p.m.

For details, visit the concert’s Facebook page.

The Bluffton Sunset Party will take place June 14 at Oyster Factory Park. Bluffton Beer Festival/Facebook

Grab a beer and soak up the atmosphere at the Bluffton Sunset Party

There will be craft beer, home grown music, local food and other fun activities at the June 14 Bluffton Sunset Party hosted by the Bluffton Beer Festival. Now celebrating its seventh summer at Oyster Factory Park on the May River, the party has become a Lowcountry event for everyone and is celebrated once a month during the summer, according to its Facebook page.

The June party will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit the party’s Facebook page.

The Palmetto Ocean Conservancy is hosting a clean sweep along the May River on June 15. Palmetto Ocean Conservancy/Facebook

Keep our environment healthy at the Clean Sweep on the May River

The Palmetto Ocean Conservancy is hosting a clean sweep at Oyster Factory Park on the May River in Bluffton June 15. Participants are asked to come five to 10 minutes early to find parking, have a cup of coffee and load up on supplies, according to the event’s Facebook page. Participants are asked to bring garden gloves and a reusable water bottle.

The event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. For more information, check out the event’s Facebook page.

The Juneteenth celebration will be held at Mitchelville Freedom Park on Hilton Head Island on June 15. Historic Mitcehlville Freedom Park/Facebook

Dance, eat and enjoy at the Juneteenth Celebration

Come celebrate the Civil War-era story of the rise of the first self-governed settlement for freedom in the U.S. — on Hilton Head Island, according to the EventBrite listing. “In 1862 during the chaos of the Civil War, thousands of enslaved people in the coastal Carolinas, Georgia and Florida escaped to the Union fortification seeking freedom,” the listing says. “They built a town named Mitchelville.”

The event will happen at Mitchelville Freedom Park — 229 Beach City Road — on June 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

The first ever Hilton Head Island Music Festival will be held June 22 and 23 at Honey Horn. Hilton Head Island Music Festival/Facebook

Boogie, sip and chill at the Hilton Head Island Music Festival

The first-ever Hilton Head Island Music Festival is scheduled for June 22 and 23 at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn. The festival will host 15 live performances and feature local favorites as well as musicians from all over the state and region, a news release from the festival said. Local food vendors and artists will also be there.

For more information, check out hhimusicfest.com.

The first-ever Lowcountry PRIDE Parade will take place June 22 in Bluffton. Lowcountry PRIDE/Facebook

Celebrate in the streets at the first Lowcountry PRIDE Parade in Bluffton

The first-ever Lowcountry PRIDE Parade and Celebration will happen June 22 in Bluffton. June is Pride month, and the celebration is geared toward celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community, according to the event’s Facebook page. The parade will wind through downtown Bluffton and end at Frazier Park’s Field of Dreams, where participants can enjoy an afternoon of speakers, artists, music, vendors and local food.

Everyone is welcome to walk in the parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the event ends at 4 p.m. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.