Fun, food, music and booze: Check out these June events in Hilton Head and Bluffton
It’s summertime in the Lowcountry, which means tons of music, food and celebrations for all ages.
Check out some of the events happening in the Hilton Head Island and Bluffton area as the busy season, and the temperature, ramp up.
March to the beat of your own drum at the Hilton Head Community Drum Circle
Hilton Head Vibes is hosting a Community Drum Circle at Coligny Beach June 9. The event is free and open to everyone, according to its Facebook page. Participants should bring their drums, rattles, shakers, hula hoops, family, friends and dogs.
The drum circle will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information or updates in case of rain, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Eat to your heart’s content at Food Truck Night on Hilton Head
The Christian Renewal Church at 95 Gardner Drive will host a Food Truck Night June 12, according to the church’s Facebook event page. There will be live music, bounce houses and food trucks including Taco Brown, Kona Ice of Bluffton, Fra Amichi Food Truck, Skeeter’s Southern BBQ, Lowcountry Lobster and more.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and lasts until 8:30 p.m. For more information, vist the event’s Facebook page.
Take the kids for a night of fun at the Hilton Head Parrot Palooza Caribbean Concert
Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina will host its Parrot Palooza Caribbean Concert June 13 and every Thursday after until Aug. 22 and Labor Day Weekend at 7 p.m., according to the event’s Facebook page. The show starts at 7 p.m., but Cappy the Clown also will be at the harbour for fun from 6 to 9 p.m.
For details, visit the concert’s Facebook page.
Grab a beer and soak up the atmosphere at the Bluffton Sunset Party
There will be craft beer, home grown music, local food and other fun activities at the June 14 Bluffton Sunset Party hosted by the Bluffton Beer Festival. Now celebrating its seventh summer at Oyster Factory Park on the May River, the party has become a Lowcountry event for everyone and is celebrated once a month during the summer, according to its Facebook page.
The June party will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, visit the party’s Facebook page.
Keep our environment healthy at the Clean Sweep on the May River
The Palmetto Ocean Conservancy is hosting a clean sweep at Oyster Factory Park on the May River in Bluffton June 15. Participants are asked to come five to 10 minutes early to find parking, have a cup of coffee and load up on supplies, according to the event’s Facebook page. Participants are asked to bring garden gloves and a reusable water bottle.
The event will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. For more information, check out the event’s Facebook page.
Dance, eat and enjoy at the Juneteenth Celebration
Come celebrate the Civil War-era story of the rise of the first self-governed settlement for freedom in the U.S. — on Hilton Head Island, according to the EventBrite listing. “In 1862 during the chaos of the Civil War, thousands of enslaved people in the coastal Carolinas, Georgia and Florida escaped to the Union fortification seeking freedom,” the listing says. “They built a town named Mitchelville.”
The event will happen at Mitchelville Freedom Park — 229 Beach City Road — on June 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Boogie, sip and chill at the Hilton Head Island Music Festival
The first-ever Hilton Head Island Music Festival is scheduled for June 22 and 23 at the Coastal Discovery Museum at Honey Horn. The festival will host 15 live performances and feature local favorites as well as musicians from all over the state and region, a news release from the festival said. Local food vendors and artists will also be there.
For more information, check out hhimusicfest.com.
Celebrate in the streets at the first Lowcountry PRIDE Parade in Bluffton
The first-ever Lowcountry PRIDE Parade and Celebration will happen June 22 in Bluffton. June is Pride month, and the celebration is geared toward celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community, according to the event’s Facebook page. The parade will wind through downtown Bluffton and end at Frazier Park’s Field of Dreams, where participants can enjoy an afternoon of speakers, artists, music, vendors and local food.
Everyone is welcome to walk in the parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the event ends at 4 p.m. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
