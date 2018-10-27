Celebs are in Savannah this weekend. Here’s where you might be able to spot them

Celebrities are in Savannah this weekend, and you might be able to spot them.
Hugh Jackman, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are amongst the big names of celebrities being honored at the Savannah College of Art and Design’s Film Festival, according to the festival’s website.
Other celebrities being honored include Maggie Gyllenhaal, Armie Hammer, Stephan James, KiKi Layne, Chloe Grace Mortez, Amandla Stenberg, John David Washington and Kayli Carter.
There are still tickets left for daytime movie screenings throughout the week, but some are sold out, according to a WTOC news article.
A red carpet viewing is free to the public.
If you happen to spot any celebrities and want to share your photos, email cturner@islandpacket.com.
Comments