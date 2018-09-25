‘Big Brother’ ends Wednesday. Will a Hilton Head contestant take home the cash prize?

SPOILER ALERT — Tyler Crispen, a Hilton Head lifeguard, has made it to the final competition of “Big Brother,” set to air Wednesday at 9:30 p.m.
He is one of three “housemates” to compete for a final two spots. If he wins or is picked by the winner for the final two, he will go before a jury of his evicted houseguests. The jury will vote on the winner of the 20th season of “Big Brother” and the $500,000 cash prize.
Cripsen has been a frontrunner to win “Big Brother” with Gold Derby — a website that predicts Hollywood races — giving him the best racing odds all season. Yet, in the past week, Gold Derby stopped backing Cripsen and put its odds on houseguest Kaycee Clark to win the game.
Clips shown from the shows Jury house reveal that Cripsen’s evicted houseguests could be bitter at the way he has played the game. He was often quick to make a final two deal with many in the house, and most felt he was a ally even while he may have been plotting to vote them out.
Clark, on the other hand, has been a competition beast. She seemed to make her alliances known in the house often keeping her hands clean on eviction night. Some could argue she was able to get as far in the game because of the game Crispen was playing behind the scenes to protect her and others in his “secret alliance.”
A second houseguest with Hilton Head ties — Angela Rummans — was in an alliance with Crispen and Clark from the first week. She was sent to the jury Thursday just before making it to the final 3.
Rummans grew up on Hilton Head Island but now lives in Play Vista, California, as a fitness model.
Crispen and Rummans, while both fierce competitors, went against their better judgment of engaging in a “showmance.” The couple — nicknamed “Hilton Head Hotties,” both openly expressed that they were “in love” with each other during the final days of the season. Crispen even saying “I love you” in a goodbye message to Rummans after she was evicted from the house.
Both Crispen and Rummans made it far enough in the game to reach a reality star celebrity status. CBS often brings back players with their status for their other reality shows such as “Amazing Race” and “Survivor.” At times, they get a second or third chance on “Big Brother.”
