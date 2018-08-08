One of the most entertaining ‘Bachelor’ stars was hanging out Bluffton this week

Former “Bachelor” star Corinne Olympios, who made headlines at the end of July after she was duped on Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who Is America,” spent a long weekend in the Lowcountry sun.

Olympios posted several photos on Instagram geotagged as being taken in Montage Palmetto Bluff on Friday through Monday, including a photo with her family.

That photo, captioned “Happy birthday you king, you,” was taken at Canoe Club restaurant at the resort and shows the reality television star and her parents on a deck with the May River and palm trees in the background.

Other posts show Olympios posing in a bathtub and in four different swimsuits: In both a black bikini and a green bikini at a pool, in a black one-piece paired with white sneakers, and in a revealing rainbow bikini on a manicured lawn.

Happy birthday you king, you. A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Aug 3, 2018 at 5:42pm PDT

All of Olympios’ Palmetto Bluff photos had more than 22,000 likes and around 100 to 200 comments. The rainbow bikini photo garnered more than 36,000 likes.

On a chill pill. A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Aug 3, 2018 at 12:04pm PDT

Many of those responding to the Instagram posts offered compliments and comments about Olympios’ appearance.

Others, though, took the chance to criticize her intelligence and beliefs after she was featured on Cohen’s Showtime series that typically tricks political figures into saying or doing embarrassing things.

A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Aug 4, 2018 at 3:37pm PDT

In the second episode, which aired July 22, Cohen’s character Gio Monaldo gets Olympios to put on a hazmat suit and say she worked for a Ebola relief charity in Africa, helped save 6,000 people from a massacre, and supports child soldiers.

Olympios later told Vanity Fair that she was separated from her phone and her manager and was “panicked and hyperventilating” while filming with Cohen.

“At one point, she said, she thought to herself, ... ‘Oh my God, am I going to die? Is this O.K.? Am I O.K.?’ ” the magazine reported.

“I was like grabbing every cameraman, like, am I going to die? Am I ok? Where’s the exit? why can’t I leave?” — @CorinneOly on being pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen https://t.co/JDsQUstg5F #WhoIsAmerica — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 22, 2018

Vulture questioned why Cohen would want to prank Olympios, calling her a “failed villain figure” on the Nick Viall season of The Bachelor, which showed her “strange quirks” — like a refusal to use automatic doors and having a nanny to prepare cheese pasta — before she was eliminated from the final four.

On a lighter side last week, Olympios was featured as part of US Weekly’s “Stars — They’re Just Like Us” series. Viewers get to look at the reality star’s apartment and meet her two dogs, Mooki and Honey.

Stars - they're just like Us! @CorinneOly gave Us and @MSN an intimate peek into her day-to-day life: https://t.co/oL8vVAvrNS — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 6, 2018

Olympios isn’t the first celebrity to visit Palmetto Bluff, which Forbes named one of the five “luxury resorts that might just save your marriage.”

Keith Urban performed in a private concert at the resort in May, based on photos and videos posted on Instagram and Facebook.





Last year about this time, Justin Bieber was reportedly spotted at Palmetto Bluff and posted about it on his Snapchat.

That same month, Victoria’s Secret Angel Lindsay Ellingson took a vacation at the high-end Bluffton destination, according to her Instagram. The supermodel was married at the Inn at Palmetto Bluff in 2014.

Grammy winner Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers visited Palmetto Bluff last fall for a wedding.

Palmetto Bluff is the location of the HGTV Smart Home, which was given away in a drawing this summer.