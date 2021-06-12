Notice the new murals on Hilton Head? It’s Gullah artwork about life before the bridge

Those driving one of the busier streets on Hilton Head Island’s north end, may notice a new pop of color along their route.

Mural panels showing images of Gullah cultural experiences, including historic sites and life on the island before the bridge, were hung Friday on the fencing in front of the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head Island.

The panels are reproductions of work from three African American artists Beverly Baynes, Tony Burns, and Amiri Farris that were created to teach about the history of the Gullah community. Core themes of the murals are family, community and ingenuity.

“Art is core to the Gullah experience so it makes sense that we would use it as a tool to tell our story,” Louise Miller Cohen, founder and executive director for the Gullah Museum, said in a news release. “We are excited how these installations bring the property to life and look forward to further telling the story of our people in the future. “

The art installation was produced as a partnership between the museum and the Town of Hilton Head Island’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

“The Gullah community plays a deeply important role in the identity of Hilton Head Island,” Jennifer McEwen, director of Cultural Affairs for the Town, said. “It is an honor to get to work with the Gullah Museum on this project on behalf of the Office of Cultural Affairs and the Arts Council of Hilton Head.”

The museum is located at 12 Georgianna Drive off Gum Tree Road and reopens on July 3.