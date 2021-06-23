Longtime Hilton Head friends work together as ‘Mamma Mia’ opens at Arts Center this week

Submitted

At exactly 12:30 last Saturday afternoon, I noted with total delight as two incredible theater professionals — and clearly old Hilton Head friends — moved hurriedly from one section of the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina to another.

Casey Colgan, the famed New York musical theater professional and director of the highly anticipated season opener “Mamma Mia,” moved quickly to open the door into the Elizabeth Wallace Theater lobby for Meredith Inglesby, a longtime friend and actress on Hilton Head and in New York, too.

We pulled up chairs to talk quickly about “Mamma Mia.” The two were sharing a 20-minute break from rehearsals underway inside the theater to update me and reminisce about earlier times. Each held a mobile phone at the ready and were periodically challenged by announcements emanating from the theater beyond and behind closed doors.

During those amazing power-packed minutes, they brought to life not only their longtime friendship and their regard for each other but also lots about their professional experiences.

Inglesby is featured as Donna, and truthfully, the entire storyline by writers Catherine Johnson, Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus revolves around her. She is the grounded and capable manager of the Bella Donna Hotel on the fictional Greek island of Kalolairi and also, most importantly, is the sensitive, bright and caring mother of Sophie as she prepares for her upcoming wedding at the hotel.

I must warn you that there is a complication involving what appears to be the fantasy event. Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding in which her father would give her away. Here’s the complication: She doesn’t know who her father is! Donna was the featured singer of the 1970s pop group Donna and the Dynamos and has been unwilling to mention much about the times before Sophie. So her independent, resourceful daughter sneaks a quick look at her mother’s diaries, where she finds mention of three potential fathers.

Just so you’ll know, they are Sam, Bill and Harry, and she mails invitations to the three! She somehow feels that she will recognize her dad when he appears on her wedding day.

If the well-crafted storyline is a delight, do also look forward to the music in what is often referred to as a “jukebox musical” or even a pop concert. The music of the legendary group ABBA carries this triumph of theater from start to finish. My particular favorite this month is “Dancing Queen,” but there are close seconds like “Thank You for the Music,” “Super Trooper,” ”Chiquitita” and, of course “Mamma Mia!”

The direction and much more, along with the handling of the professional, mostly New York cast, is under the watchful, charismatic and creative eye of Colgan. The choreography is by Alec Vargas, and the musicians are under the direction of Bradley Vieth. The scenic design, costume design, light and sound design are seen to by seasoned professionals, with the stage management in the continuing hands of Ginger M. James.

Ticket info

What: “Mamma Mia!”

Where: Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head

When: June 22 through Aug. 22

Tickets: $56 adults, $43 children

Box office: 843-842-2787 (ARTS)

Website: artshhi.com/theater-series/mamma-mia

Note: In keeping with Actor’s Equity requirements, audience members must be masked while in the theater.