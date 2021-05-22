‘Guaranteed to charm,’ summer theatre training program returns to its Hilton Head stage

Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute returns to the stage on Hilton Head Island, S.C., this summer with “Hello Dolly!” And “Crazy for You.” In 2019, the institute produced “Chicago,” shown above. Ben Wolfe

The Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute celebrates its return to the Lowcountry stage this summer with two classic musicals which will delight and dazzle: “Hello Dolly!” and “Crazy for You.” Both are fun and familiar and loaded with high energy, terrific storylines and outstanding, well known musical offerings.

Ben Wolfe, the institute’s founder and director, reports that SSTI — a nationally ranked summer training experience on Hilton Head Island for students preparing for a musical theatre career — has returned to its familiar, famous format.

“It’s remarkable, really,” said Wolfe, “given the impact of last year’s pandemic, that everybody will now come together from across the country even across the seas, to spend and share with each other, the joy and good times of summer as together we prepare and present our classic ‘Hello Dolly!’ right here, live and on stage, at the Hilton Head High School SCC. ...

“Our two incredible musicals are guaranteed to totally entertain and charm,” Wolfe said. “We know we will find audiences transported...even humming their favorite melodies just moments after the curtain falls.”

MORE ABOUT SSTI PERFORMANCES

SSTI opens its 14th season with “Hello Dolly!” directed by world renowned performer and director Jacob Brent. As a director, Brent has staged productions across the globe, and he is head of musical theatre at James Madison University in Virginia. He’s “most famous for his many collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber, appearing in not only the 1998 CATS filmed production as Mr. Mistoffelees, but also in the production’s record breaking performances in both London’s West End and on Broadway,” according to SSTI’s website. The show will run weekends June 25-27 and July 2-4.

SSTI closes the summer with the Tony-winning Gershwin hit “Crazy for You.” “With memorable tunes like ‘I Got Rhythm’ and ‘Someone to Watch Over Me,’” the institute says, audiences will absolutely swoon over “the luscious melodies and the non-stop tapping feet.” The production is directed by SSTI favorite Joe Barros (“Tuck Everlasting,” and ”Bright Star”, who provides “inspired and creative stagings.” The production will run weekends July 30-Aug. 1 and Aug. 6-8.

Accommodations in the time of COVID

SSTI is operating this summer under the strictest of Covid protocols, ensuring that the cast and crew remain completely “bubbled“ during their entire time on the island. They receive tests multiple times a week on site, and a full-time COVID safety officer will be on site to supervise the safety enforcement. Audiences can expect reduced capacity, reserved seating.

“Even with our new practices, nothing will replace that old feeling one feels when the orchestra strikes their first chords,” Wolfe said.

To reserve tickets, which are sold in limited, socially distanced pairs, visit HHIsummermusicals.com or call 866-749-2228. Ticketholders will receive an email prior to the event with a video tour of how things might look different upon entering the theatre.

Hello Dolly!

June 25-27, July 2-4

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Crazy for You

July 30–Aug. 1, Aug. 6-8

Friday and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.