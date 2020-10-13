SC sisters compete in The Amazing Race’s season premiere this week. How to watch

Starting Wednesday, Bluffton-born sisters Haley and Kaylynn Williams will cement their legacy on The Amazing Race — and they don’t have any intention of letting their hometown down.

Haley, 31, and Kaylynn, 30, were announced in September as contestants for the 32nd season of the CBS reality TV show, which premieres this week.

The two will compete as a pair against other contestants for a $1 million grand prize as they navigate foreign countries and solve puzzles to find their final destination at each stop.

The sisters, who now live in Charleston, said that their Beaufort County roots — their parents, Gary and Kelly Williams, owned The Sea Shack on Hilton Head Island until selling it in 2004 — and “Southern charm” set them apart in the competition.

But according to Haley, their biggest strength is the bond between them.

“Kaylynn and I are best friends,” Haley said. “We’ve been together for 30 years. We just know each other like the back of our hands. So our communication is better than, I would have to say, anybody else in the entire race because we’re partners. We work so well together.”

In the two years since filming the season, Kaylynn and Haley have been setting up a real estate business in Charleston — and, according to Kaylynn, fielding questions from friends and family about “how the heck they know DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge,” two fellow contestants and former Carolina Panthers teammates.

Haley said the duo plans on watching the first episode with a small group of friends “to see how they translate on TV.”

After that, they’re planning a series of socially-distanced weekly watch parties at friends’ restaurants and venues across Charleston that have been hit hard by COVID-19.

The season premiere airs Wednesday on CBS at 9 p.m. You can also stream episodes online at www.cbs.com/shows/amazing_race/episodes/ with a CBS All Access subscription or seven-day free trial.

