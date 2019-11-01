It’s festival season! What’s going on in the Lowcountry in November

As the weather gets (a little) cooler in Beaufort County, the festival season ramps up.

The tourists are gone, the holidays are still on the horizon, and it’s the perfect time of year to celebrate Lowcountry allures like oysters, fresh shrimp, homegrown talent and stunning sunsets.

Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island take advantage of perfect weather with near-nightly festivals.

Here’s a roundup of the events coming our way in November:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Beaufort First Fridays Nov. 1

The monthly festival on Bay Street runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and includes live music, classic car shows, giveaways, shopping and deals at nearby restaurants.

Beaufort First Fridays Facebook page

Nutcracker 5K Nov. 2

If you’re feeling athletic, the Nutcracker 5K kicks off from the Java Burrito parking lot on Hilton Head Island at 8 a.m. on Nov. 2.

Registration is still open for children and adults, and the race includes a post-walk/run party and performances from dancers and characters from the holiday ballet classic, The Nutcracker.

“Come run, walk, play, dance ... and, celebrate the holiday spirit. The event benefits the Deep Well Project of Hilton Head - so, bring a toy and be included in drawings for special prizes,” the event’s Facebook page says.

Word on the street is the race will also be providing tutus for runners...

Nutcracker 5K Facebook page

Charlifest Nov. 2

The second annual “Charlifest” will run from noon until 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Coligny Plaza near the FISH restaurant on Hilton Head Island.

The music festival will celebrate the life of Charli Bobinchuck, an 11-year-old islander who was struck and killed while crossing U.S. 278 in June 2018.

Charlifest will feature local bands, crafts, free food from the Coligny-area restaurants, a silent auction and a cash bar, according to the Facebook page.

The advertisement for the second annual Charlifest on Hilton Head Island. Charlifest Facebook page

Crescendo! Oct. 10 - Nov. 15

The third annual Hilton Head festival celebrating arts, culture, and history will be held Oct. 10-Nov. 15.

For a full list of events, check out www.hiltonheadartsdaily.org.

The Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival and Concours d’Elegance Oct. 24 - Nov. 3

For more than 17 years, the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance has drawn car, boat — and more recently, airplane — lovers from all over the world to Hilton Head Island to celebrate man’s love of machinery with hundreds of timeless vehicles.

Jim Grundy, of Horsham, Pa., along with his daughter, Gwendalyn, and son, Josh, sit with their 1910 Thomas 670 Flyabout at the Concours d’Elegance on Sunday. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Concours is also one of the biggest social scenes on the island with fantastic fashion and delicious food.

The festival, which started Oct. 24 in Savannah, comes to Hilton Head from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Port Royal Golf Club on the island’s north end.

This year, the “ferrari” from the film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” will be featured at the car show — although it’s really a 1985 Modena Spyder, a car modeled off the Italian-built Ferrari 250 GT California.

1963 Ferrari 250 California Spyder SWB, identical to the kit car used in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off . Submitted

Check out this inaugural festival hosted by the City of Hardeeville from 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 2.

Get ready for amusement rides, a rock wall, beer garden, kids zone, and more. Don’t miss the fireworks Saturday night!

Brittany Thomas

Lowcountry Brunch Festival Nov. 2

The second annual BrunchFest will set up shop at Shelter Cove Community Park on Hilton Head from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2. Vendors such as Corner Perk, Duck Donuts, Murican Border, Savannah Quarters, and Hickory Tavern will be serving brunch favorites.

“Come out to celebrate a great cause while enjoying live music, a fun photo booth, retail vendors, brunch inspired bites and all your favorite brunch cocktails,” the event’s Facebook page says.

Lowcountry Brunch Festival Facebook page

The festival, which honors the legacy of Beaufort native Pat Conroy, will include various workshops tailored to authors, tours, panel discussions, book signings, and more.

The events will take place all over the Lowcountry — Beaufort, Dataw Island, Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island.

Fall means oyster season. Shuck and slurp buckets of your favorite shellfish while listening to live entertainment at the Shelter Cove Community Park.

file image







All proceeds from the event to benefit the Island Rec Center. Friday night’s event from 5 to 8 p.m includes all-you-can-eat oysters, while Saturday’s event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. will serve up oysters (and other fun foods) you can purchase in addition to a $6 admission fee.

Hilton Head Island Lantern Parade Nov. 9

Light up the night at the lantern parade! It’s a free event that runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Coligny Beach on Hilton Head.

This scene from the 2018 Sandy Springs (Georgia) Lantern Parade gives a hint at what Hilton Head Island’s first parade may look like. Steve Eberhardt Submitted

According to the event’s Facebook page, the parade is an opportunity for the community and visitors to celebrate the history, ecology and people of Hilton Head Island. We want to see our whole community as volumes of light.

Put the pedal to the metal at the bicycling festival, which runs from 11 a.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Sunday at Coligny Plaza and includes live music and group bike rides.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island.

2019 Oyster Ghost Roast and 5K Nov. 16

The oyster roast, which was rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Nestor, will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. at the Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort.

It starts with a “costume twilight run” along to TCL campus and includes oysters, barbecue, college football watch party and lawn games. All-you-can-drink wristbands are available for adults for $10.

You don’t have to do the 5K to attend the Oyster Roast, but the after-party is included in the 5K ticket, along with the T-shirt and alcohol wristband.

Oyster Ghost Roast and 5K Facebook page

Latin American Inspired Family Festival Nov. 17

The festival will be a day of Latin American music, food and fun!

It runs from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Jasper County Farmers Market at 9935 Jacob Smart Boulevard, and is hosted by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

This seven-day culinary celebration features food from across the South with special events each day inside Bluffton’s Palmetto Bluff community. The main event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Nov. 23.

Ray Lammers, executive sous chef at The Inn at Palmetto Bluff, put grit cakes on a large griddle during the Third Annual Taste of Bluffton on Calhoun Street in 2015. Delayna Earley

Historic Bluffton Oyster Roast Nov. 23

Spend the day shucking and sipping in Old Town!

The roast runs from 5 to 9 p.m. rain or shine at the Common Ground at the Heyward House Museum and includes all-you-can-eat May River Oysters, barbecue sliders and sides, and two drink tickets.

The Heyward House in Bluffton as seen on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2015. Staff File photo

Tickets for the event are limited and cost $40 per adult, and $20 for children 12 and under.

Live music will be provided by Evan Rose and a 4-piece Bluegrass Band. Also, enjoy a special preview of the new documentary feature film, “Bluffton, SC, A May River State of Mind,” which will be shown for the first time during the event, the Facebook event page says.

Katherine Kokal The Island Packet

The Bluffton Book Festival will spotlight local and national literary talent.

The public is invited to Calhoun Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 to meet and hear from authors, jam to local music and more. Other events for this celebration are scheduled, starting Oct. 5, when writers can pitch their best book deal.

Did we miss a big festival? Email us at newsroom@islandpacket.com