A shrimp boat that capsized near Hilton Head is upright again, official says

A shrimp boat that capsized between Hilton Head and Daufuskie islands Sunday afternoon was upright and on its way again before the day ended, a S.C. Department of Natural Resources said Monday.
The Georgia-based boat overturned after its net caught on the bottom and pulled the boat down, which allowed for water to flow onto the boat, DNR spokesperson David Lucas said.
A private company sent a diver down to cut the net and the crew got the boat back into the upright position, he said.
“It seemed to be all resolved within the day yesterday,” Lucas said.
The boat’s captain and first mate were rescued by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office marine division Sunday, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said Sunday.
