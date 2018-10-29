Tips for safely navigating our tidal waters

With a tidal range of more than 10 feet, our local waters can be tricky to navigate. With boating and kayaking season coming on rapidly, we asked Hilton Head's Kai Williams, owner of Awesome Adventure Charters, to explain, on March 9, 2017, a few
By
Up Next
With a tidal range of more than 10 feet, our local waters can be tricky to navigate. With boating and kayaking season coming on rapidly, we asked Hilton Head's Kai Williams, owner of Awesome Adventure Charters, to explain, on March 9, 2017, a few
By

Homepage

A shrimp boat that capsized near Hilton Head is upright again, official says

By Lana Ferguson

lferguson@islandpacket.com

October 29, 2018 01:21 PM

A shrimp boat that capsized between Hilton Head and Daufuskie islands Sunday afternoon was upright and on its way again before the day ended, a S.C. Department of Natural Resources said Monday.

The Georgia-based boat overturned after its net caught on the bottom and pulled the boat down, which allowed for water to flow onto the boat, DNR spokesperson David Lucas said.

A private company sent a diver down to cut the net and the crew got the boat back into the upright position, he said.

“It seemed to be all resolved within the day yesterday,” Lucas said.

The boat’s captain and first mate were rescued by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office marine division Sunday, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said Sunday.

Laten Reaves, captain of the shrimp boat Gracie Belle, talks about the craziest things he's caught while trawling for shrimp.

By

  Comments  