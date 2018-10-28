Shrimp boat capsizes between Hilton Head and Daufuskie, police say

A 25-foot shrimp boat capsized between Hilton Head and Daufuskie islands Sunday afternoon, says Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage.
The office’s marine division rescued the captain and first mate, Bromage said. He said they were found on top of the boat, which is out of Georgia.
There were minor injuries, Bromage said.
Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman Joheida Fister said a call came into dispatch about 12:35 p.m. She said the department used a boat from Broad Creek Marina to reach the accident and transport one of the victims to Broad Creek Marina.
The victim refused medical treatment, Fister said.
S.C. Department of Natural Resources will investigate the incident, Bromage said. He said DNR will also tow the boat.
