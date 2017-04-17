RBC Heritage winner Wesley Bryan might just be the PGA Tour’s Harlem Globetrotter

Wesley Bryan made history Sunday by becoming South Carolina’s first to win the RBC Heritage and don the tartan jacket.
(And then he celebrated at Taco Bell.)
But if you’ve been following Bryan’s career, his success shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, we’re talking about the 27 year old from Columbia that has made a name for himself with a portfolio of trick shots that would make even the Harlem Globetrotters take notice.
Since 2014, Bryan and his brother George have wowed fans through their YouTube channel, Bryan Bros Golf. The channel follows their antics from golf courses in Savannah to Scotland, joining Sir Richard Branson on his private island in the British Virgin Islands and even taking swings atop the MGM Grand in Las Vegas with amazing precision.
Didn’t get enough of Bryan at the RBC Heritage? Here are 5 can’t-miss videos of him in action:
Scotland:
British Open Tribute:
2015 Necker Open (with Sir Richard Branson):
Las Vegas:
Glow in the dark golf:
