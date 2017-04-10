Arnold Palmer honored by grandson during RBC Heritage opening ceremony

Sam Saunders, Arnold Palmer's grandson, fires off the cannon to honor his grandfather, who died in 2016, during the opening ceremony for the 49th RBC Heritage presented by Boeing on April 10, 2017, on the 18th hole at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Delayna Earley Staff video

Sports Videos