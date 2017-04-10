Arnold Palmer honored by grandson during RBC Heritage opening ceremony
Sam Saunders, Arnold Palmer's grandson, fires off the cannon to honor his grandfather, who died in 2016, during the opening ceremony for the 49th RBC Heritage presented by Boeing on April 10, 2017, on the 18th hole at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Delayna EarleyStaff video
2016 RBC Heritage champion Branden Grace opens the 2017 tournament hitting a ball into Calibogue Sound on the 18th hole April 10, 2017, at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, S.C.