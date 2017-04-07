Davis Love III, 2 other major champions are late RBC Heritage additions

Davis Love III, already with five tartan jackets to his name, is set for a 29th appearance at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing after adding his name to the roster in the final hours before Friday’s deadline.
Next week’s event at Harbour Town Golf Links will be just his second start of 2017, having missed the first 12 weeks after breaking his collarbone in a snowboarding accident just after New Year’s Day.
Former major winners Keegan Bradley and Geoff Ogilvy also were last-minute additions to the field, along with Patrick Cantlay, whose return from a two-year injury layoff recently produced a runner-up finish in Tampa.
They join a field that includes two-time winner Jim Furyk, defending champion Branden Grace and four of the past five PGA Tour winners.
Though England's Tyrrell Hatton is the top-ranked player at No.15, it’s a lineup heavy on familiar names if not ranking points. Eight of the top 30 in the world rankings will be at Harbour Town, including former champs Matt Kuchar and Brandt Snedeker.
“Would you like to have a few other guys? Yes,” tournament director Steve Wilmot said. “But we have a limited field. It’s anybody’s event. We have some strong international players and we look forward to a great week.”
He also noted that two of the top five players on the Masters leaderboard Friday — co-leader Charley Hoffman and William McGirt — are committed to make the drive to Harbour Town on Monday. Hoffman was a contender at Harbour Town last year, one shot off the pace heading into the final round.
Jordan Spieth is the last Masters champion to play the RBC Heritage, doing so two years ago.
Heritage Week begins Monday with the traditional opening ceremony along the 18th fairway, as Grace hits the ceremonial first shot into Calibogue Sound. There actually will be two cannon shots this year, with a second for the late Arnold Palmer following a moment of silence.
Competition for the newest tartan jacket begins next Thursday.
Daily tickets, priced at $85, remain on sale along with weeklong badges and a selection of clubhouse packages. Starting Saturday, purchases can be made only in person at Harbour Town.
Love’s 29th start at Harbour Town will leave him one behind all-time leader Jay Haas. In addition to his five victories, most recently in a 2003 playoff, he holds the Heritage record with 11 top-10 finishes.
This year’s edition brings another twist, with the tournament adding a second Wednesday pro-am to its schedule to be played on Sea Pines’ new Atlantic Dunes course that was designed by Love.
“We knew (he’d come), but he just hadn’t committed,” Wilmot said. “He's always shown support to us here, and we’re not hosting a pro-am at his golf course. He's been a great friend to the tour, and to us.”
Love, also captain of last year’s winning U.S. Ryder Cup team, was looking forward to playing an expanded schedule until the snowboarding mishap in Sun Valley, Idaho. The 52-year-old pro broke his collarbone in three places, requiring a plate and eight screws.
He returned to action last week in Houston, finishing in a tie for 61st.
Bradley has three PGA Tour wins, including the 2011 PGA Championship in a playoff at Atlanta Athletic Club. After a few seasons of struggle, the Vermont native owns three top-10 finishes this year including fourth at Torrey Pines.
Ogilvy was the surprise winner of the 2006 U.S. Open, when Phil Mickelson’s stunning double bogey at Winged Foot’s 18th dropped the trophy into the Aussie’s hands. He has eight PGA Tour wins, the most recent coming two years ago at Reno-Tahoe.
Cantlay was considered a rising star when he finished as low amateur at the 2011 U.S. Open and shortly thereafter carded a 60 at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut. He earned his PGA Tour card in 2014, but a back injury forced him to the sideline at year's end.
During the layoff, Cantlay also lost his close friend and caddie, Chris Roth, to a hit-and-run driver while spending time at home in California.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
RBC Heritage field
Mark Anderson, Aaron Baddeley, Blayne Barber, Ricky Barnes, Brooks Blackburn, Zac Blair, Jonas Blixt, Jason Bohn, Steven Bowditch, Dominic Bozzelli, Keegan Bradley, Scott Brown, Wesley Bryan, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Chad Campbell, Rafael Campos, Patrick Cantlay, Roberto Castro, Bud Cauley.
Alex Cejka, Greg Chalmers, K.J. Choi, Stewart Cink, Chad Collins, Ben Crane, Bryson DeChambeau, Graeme DeLaet, Luke Donald, Jason Dufner, Ken Duke, Ernie Els, Harris English, Matt Every, Derek Fathauer, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jim Furyk, Tommy Gainey, Robert Garrigus.
Brian Gay, Lucas Glover, Fabian Gomez, Branden Grace, Bill Haas, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Brian Harman, Tyrell Hatton, David Hearn, Russell Henley, J.J. Henry, Jim Herman, Charley Hoffman, Morgan Hoffmann, Billy Horschel, Charles Howell, Mark Hubbard, John Huh.
Billy Hurley III, Yuta Ikeda, Ryo Ishikawa, Freddie Jacobsen, a-Cheng Jin, Andrew Johnston, Sung Kang, Martin Kaymer, Jerry Kelly, Michael Kim, Chris Kirk, Kevin Kisner, Patton Kizzire, Russell Knox, Jason Kokrak, Kelly Kraft, Matt Kuchar, Anirban Lahiri, Martin Laird.
Danny Lee, Marc Leishman, Spencer Levin, David Lingmerth, Luke List, Andrew Loupe, Davis Love III, Shane Lowry, Hunter Mahan, Peter Malnati, Steve Marino, Ben Martin, Graeme McDowell, William McGirt, Troy Merritt, Bryce Molder, Francesco Molinari, Grayson Murray, Kevin Na.
Geoff Ogilvy, Ryan Palmer, Rod Pampling, C.T. Pan, Pat Perez, John Peterson, Carl Pettersson, D.A. Points, J.T. Poston, Ian Poulter, Chez Reavie, Kyle Reifers, Sam Saunders, Ollie Schneiderjans, John Senden, Webb Simpson, Vijay Singh, Cameron Smith, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun.
Kyle Stanley, Shawn Stefani, Brett Stegmaier, Robert Streb, Brian Stuard, Daniel Summerhays, Hudson Swafford, Hideto Tanihara, Nick Taylor, Vaughn Taylor, Michael Thompson, Tyrone Van Aswegen, Harold Varner III, Camilo Villegas, Johnson Wagner, Boo Weekley, Danny Willett.
Top alternates: Ryan Blaum, Whee Kim, J.T. Poston.
a-denotes amateur
Comments