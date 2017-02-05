Junior Heritage win gives Orlando teen common ground with Graeme McDowell

One of the first things that caught Joseph Pagdin’s eye as he arrived to prepare for the Sea Pines Junior Heritage was Graeme McDowell’s name on the list of winners for the PGA Tour’s annual stop at Harbour Town Golf Links.
McDowell, who won the 2013 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, and the 14-year-old Pagdin live little more than a mile apart in Orlando’s Lake Nona community. Whenever they next get together, they can compare Harbour Town spoils.
“I’m going to talk to him about that,” Pagdin said after Sunday’s one-stroke victory over IJGA golfer Shiso Go left him in possession of the crystal lighthouse that goes to the Junior Heritage winner.
IJGA student Fai Khamborn also has a lighthouse after her runaway victory in the girls’ division, turning a three-shot margin to begin the day into a seven-shot romp over her nearest pursuers.
The cushion was as large as eight for much of the back nine, derailed only by a closing bogey at Harbour Town’s iconic 18th after the Thailand native had to punch out from a wayward drive that put her near the cart path.
“I didn’t think about it,” said Khamborn, the only golfer in either division to break par on Sunday with her 1-under 70.
Pagdin carded a 72 at Harbour Town, keeping his nerve when back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 12 and 13 threatened to undo the work he’d put forth to wipe out an early two-shot deficit. A 25-foot birdie at the par-3 14th got him back to red numbers, and crucial par saves at the final two holes were enough to avoid a playoff.
Pagdin walked off the course in a three-way tie with Go and Lugoff’s Tyler Gray, unaware that both were in trouble after their tee shots at the par-3 17th wound up behind the green.
Go took bogey, seeing his first uphill chip hit the incline inches short of the crest and roll back down. It was far worse for Gray, who needed a penalty drop from the hazard and watched his chip ricochet off a barrier of wood pilings. A triple bogey dropped him out.
Go still had a chance to force a playoff, though he later admitted he wasn’t aware of where he stood as he approached the 18th tee.
Two good strikes left the Japan native facing a 25-foot birdie chance to force extra holes. But his putt never threatened the hole, stopping a good three feet short.
“Maybe I played too much defense, trying to (protect) the score,” said Go, whose awareness may have been affected by a bogey/bogey/bogey start that dropped him six shots off the lead. “Maybe if I knew that I was one shot behind, I might have changed my mind.”
Go now has top-5 finishes in each of his past three visits to the Junior Heritage. Sunday’s 73 also left him with his best overall score at even-par 143.
“But I wanted to win,” said Go, who will head off to East Tennessee State next year. He just missed a playoff two years ago and stumbled late last year with a bogey/double bogey finish.
Pagdin’s victory bolsters a portfolio that already includes back-to-back Junior Masters triumphs. He’s already committed to the University of Florida, and certainly has gained the attention of McDowell and fellow Lake Nona pros Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter.
“They’re great guys. Super friendly, super helpful,” Pagdin said. “Whenever I have a question and text them, they always reply. They always play with me, so they’ve had a great impact on my golf game and my life.”
Khamborn also has had a brush with pros, winning last year’s Thai LPGA Championship in a five-shot romp over her nearest pursuers. “That was the big one for me,” she said.
Even before that, Khamborn captured the Western Women’s Amateur in 2015. She arrived at the IJGA this past September, wanting a year of preparation in the States before heading to college at Purdue.
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
