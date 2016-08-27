4th annual Big Ten picnic coming to Honey Horn next month

Alumni and supporters of Big Ten schools are invited to the fourth annual Big Ten on Hilton Head picnic, to be held Sept. 18 at Honey Horn Plantation.
Sally Mason, a former University of Iowa president who also headed the conference’s Council of Presidents and Chancellors, will be the featured speaker. Festivities begin at 4 p.m.
Tickets are $20 per person, which includes a catered meal from Jimmy Fitts Barbecue, with children 12 and younger admitted free. All attendees are encouraged to wear their school colors to the event.
Registration is being taken through Wednesday. Forms and additional information is available by emailing Big10onHH@gmail.com.
Comments