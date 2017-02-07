Adult superstore coming to Old Town Bluffton?

Lois Hoffman, 88, and Kathleen Bell, 90, live together at Brookdale Hilton Head Court, a memory care center on the island. So you wouldn't think they'd have much time to miss one another. But that would be to underestimate the bond between two women who are "inseparable."
Liz Farrell works with her dog, Newbury, to help him land the leading canine role in the locally produced movie "Basement Bob." Farrell says her dog has two tricks: He can sit and turn his head inquisitively when prompted with the word bacon.
Steve and Kirsten Hotchkiss, co-founders of My Life's Messages online service, give one reason why it is important to make sure that you start thinking about your loved ones in the event of your death now as opposed to later.
Co-founder Dayna Dehlinger describes, on Thursday, June 2, 2016, how local nonprofit Pocket Full of Sunshine -- which employs special needs adults -- invited members of the community to join some of its special needs workers for an afternoon of fun on Burkes Beach with its first-ever Fun in the Sun for Everyone event.
Carrie Hirsch is one of eight finalists in Wild Wing Cafe's annual "Battle of the Bones" chicken wing competition with her wasabi-based recipe, "Whoooa-Sabi." Here, minus a few exact details on the quantity of ingredients she uses, Hirsch demonstrates how her special wing recipe is made.
Felicia Vairo, who lives on the 12th hole of Harbour Town Golf Links and collects all things bearing the Heritage tartan, describes, on Friday, April 8, 2016, some of her strategies for finding Heritage items at local thrift shops.
So distinctive is Uber driver Eric Lawson's Jaguar XJ8 Vanden Plas that authorities say it's a primary reason they were able to charge Michael Triarsi on March 22, 2016 with allegedly stealing a $20,000 guitar, and a valuable painting, from The Rooftop Bar at Poseidon on Hilton Head Island two days prior.
Okatie resident Tim Flynn is heartbroken over the recent loss of his great Dane, around his property off SC 170 in Okatie. After "Junior," a rescue dog, and Flynn's two other dogs had their usual Saturday morning "romp" in the woods, Junior did not return. Flynn explains why he thinks his Dane was shot, followed by something else unfathomable.
Paul Green, a special needs adult, plays the keyboard in the choir at St. Francis by the Sea Church. His parents, Paula and David Green, sing and play guitar in the band. Music has given Paul a way to express himself when his words cannot.