December 28, 2016

‘Southern Charm’ on Hilton Head: Wishing you a merry Shepmas and a happy ShepGear

Who’s the best uncle on Hilton Head Island?

Clearly, it’s Shep Rose.

The Hilton Head native and star of the Bravo TV reality show “Southern Charm” gave one of his nieces an American Girl doll for Christmas — it was the Lea Clark doll, if you must know, the 2016 Girl of the Year who “dives in to new adventures and explores what’s in her heart.”

Don’t we all.

Rose posted about the adorable gift exchange, and his Christmas on the island, on his Instagram page this past weekend.

It’s important for me to note here that Rose also posted a photo that included a platter of ham biscuits, a classic menu item at many a Hilton Head and Bluffton party. (I’m not sure if these ham biscuits were from Bess’ Delicatessen on the south end of the island, but one year I ordered a dozen of hers for a party and then ate most of them myself ... or so I’m told. Highly recommend.)

The funniest thing about the picture above is that at least one commenter overlooked both the pithy cup for alcohol and the delicious biscuits and went straight for the “creepy” wooden toys on the shelf.

What are they? Not sure. But it’s very easy to imagine them all tumbling to the floor in a great big Christmas clatter after a party guest gets a little arm-rowdy during her retelling of that time she was unfairly kicked out of handbell choir.

Finally in Rose’s Christmas collection, a gorgeous sunset photo posted as a tribute to his beloved island.

 

Christmas in the Lowcountry. Proud and happy to call this place home. #cheerstoall #nofilter

As one commenter said, Shep Rose, your life doesn’t suck.

Oh, one more thing. I don’t know where I’ve been but apparently Rose launched a clothing company called ShepGear this past summer.

On ShepGear you’ll find trucker hats and Run DMC-inspired Dad Bod shirts, giving you everything you need to re-create one of Rose’s Instagram posts should you so desire for about $50 or so.

A bargain, if you ask me.

Also, if you ask Dale Earnhardt Jr.

