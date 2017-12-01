Letters to the Editor

December 1, 2017 3:06 PM

Time to split off into a new county

As a result of the growth and projected growth of Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Hardeeville, why is there no discussion of establishing a new county incorporating these areas?

We need to move away from all our tax usage being determined by Beaufort and Jasper counties and become more self-directed.

Michael Bannon

Hilton Head Island

Letters to the Editor