Time to split off into a new county

As a result of the growth and projected growth of Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Hardeeville, why is there no discussion of establishing a new county incorporating these areas?
We need to move away from all our tax usage being determined by Beaufort and Jasper counties and become more self-directed.
Michael Bannon
Hilton Head Island
