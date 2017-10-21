Letters to the Editor

Clinton’s loss clear and simple

October 21, 2017 11:00 AM

I found a recent op-ed on this page to be both direct and informative, clearly showing why Hillary Clinton did not get the vote to put her in the White House. Since that day, we have heard many complaints from the Clinton team and, of course, Clinton herself, who very soon will run out of people or countries to blame for her defeat.

The real evaluation of her campaign, or rather the campaign of her supporters, is simple. The Democrats chose the wrong candidate, which is at best rather strange when there were others in the lineup who had a better image and a better understanding of what the voters wanted.

Clinton suffered from two serious problems. First, she was not liked, and second, she was not trusted. It’s as simple as that, as the results show.

I have no doubt that she is ready for her next book, with a few million dollars advance, explaining why she should have been elected the president of the U.S.A. To be followed by a third publication explaining why she feels rejected after all the things she has done for the country.

We live in interesting times.

Geoff Wheatley

Hilton Head Island

