Letters to the Editor

April 8, 2017 12:45 AM

Letter: Nikki Haley’s success at UN not a surprise

If you are wondering who the first media star of the new administration is, look no more. It’s Nikki Haley. She was the subject of a huge picture above the fold on the front page of The Wall Street Journal last week.

She was issuing a call to action as our ambassador to the United Nations, holding up pictures of the victims of the Syrian chemical attacks. She has also been on national television a number of times protesting the actions of the Russian government in her role at the UN, as well as being interviewed by national television reporters.

She continues to demonstrate that she is an articulate, caring, and decisive person. That shouldn’t be a surprise to those of us in South Carolina.

Jim Collett

Hilton Head Island

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The story behind the Heritage Plaid jackets

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos