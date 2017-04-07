Letter: When Trey Gowdy goes silent

Not since Simon & Garfunkel has there been such a deafening “sound of silence” as U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy and his Republican colleagues in responding (or more specifically, not responding) to Russia’s assault on American freedom and democracy.
Gowdy’s only interest, if any, seems to be government leaks, when most folks with half a brain know that Washington, D.C., leaks as badly as Pa Kettle’s roof in a rainstorm.
I guess Gowdy envisions a charming Christmas picture card of himself standing arm-in-arm with Vladimir Putin next to a Russian army tank in front of the Kremlin branch office in Spartanburg. Kindly strike my name from your Christmas mailing list, Mr. Gowdy.
Merideth Kimbro
Bluffton
