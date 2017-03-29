Letter: Save the tutoring at Cordillo Courts

Our country has been made great by the idea that educating children gives us a better future.
If that education includes extra tutoring, even better. Those children will excel in the future.
People of Cordillo Courts apartments on Hilton Head Island who don’t want children born here to immigrants to have tutoring remind me of Caucasians who didn’t want black children to learn to read. Children are the future of the U.S., for all of us. Future engineers, doctors, lawyers, company managers all start as students.
Also, consider this point. Where are the parents of these children? They are cleaning your homes, cooking your meals, smoothing your golf courses, and taking care of your elderly parents. The very least we can do is tutor their children.
If children aren’t cared for after school, do you want those parents missing work? We are already losing workers here.
People opposing the tutoring program say they want to increase the value of their property. It increase in value when it’s used for education. Education is one of the highest values of America. Protect it and honor those who are providing it.
And unless they are Native Americans, their family once included hard-working immigrants and their children who got them where they are today.
Fran B. Reed
Hilton Head Island
