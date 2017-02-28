Letter: Don’t block the Boundary Street view

We are spending literally millions of dollars on the Boundary Street improvements, eliminating eyesore overhead lines, ugly chain link fences, and non-existent sidewalks. Removing buildings to open up the waterfront view is commendable and with the proposed vegetation it will make entry to Beaufort a pleasant experience.
I was delighted to see that the lack of sidewalks was being corrected with two new boardwalks, only to be devastated by the unconscionable use of multiple wooden barriers between the posts that block the waterfront view from the road.
For less than a tenth of the cost of materials and installation of these barriers, they could have used the technique where stainless cables are run through holes in the posts and tightened by a turnbuckle to provide adequate safety and uninterrupted view.
There is still time to save the second boardwalk.
Ann-Marie Foster
Beaufort
