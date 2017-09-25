Want a photo with Hilton Head’s big red buoy? Your time’s running out

A big red shipping buoy deposited by Tropical Storm Irma earlier this month on the beach near Hilton Head’s Coligny area has been a popular backdrop for photos on social media.
But if you want to join the fun, don’t wait around. The Coast Guard is planning to have the buoy moved as soon as this week.
The Coast Guard said a private contractor will load up the 13,000-pound buoy on a truck sometime this week and haul it off the beach.
There is no definite date or time set, officials said.
Before the storm, the buoy had been eight miles off the coast of Hilton Head, marking a shipping channel at the mouth of the Port Royal Sound.
Comments