Hurricane

Popular Hilton Head restaurant closes doors because of Matthew and Irma

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 22, 2017 2:15 PM

At least one island favorite will not be reopening after Tropical Storm Irma.

Kathy Watson, owner of the restaurant 843, said the damage and loss of product and income she experienced from Hurricane Matthew made the past year a financially tough one.

Having a tropical storm happen 11 months later has made it impossible to continue.

“What really did me (in) was Hurricane Matthew last year,” Watson said. “The second one just sealed the deal.”

Watson said she again lost her food supply and income from days that the restaurant was closed because of the storm.

“It is no fun,” Watson said about closing the restaurant, which was known for its farm-to-table concept.

A notice was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page at about midnight Thursday to let customers know that 843 would permanently close.

“Unfortunately, we have decided to shut our doors forever. We thank everyone for the great times and support,” the post states.

Many responded to the news.

“Oh no,” one commenter said. “Your atmosphere was fantastic, your food was amazing and your prices were more than fair.”

Watson purchased the restaurant in 2015.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

