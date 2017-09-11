Is it OK to wade into a flooded street?

A spokesperson from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control noticed photos and video of Beaufort County residents (including Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette reporters) walking in deep floodwaters after the majority of Tropical Storm Irma had passed Monday afternoon and offered these tips about doing so.
▪ Turn around, don’t drown. Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down and 1 foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away. Further, floodwaters hide hazards, such as missing manhole covers and downed powerlines.
▪ Avoid contact with floodwaters. Water might be contaminated by oil, gasoline or raw sewage.
▪ Be aware of areas where floodwaters have receded. Roads might have weakened and could collapse under the weight of a car.
▪ Assume that all powerlines are live. Stay at least 10 feet from all downed lines.
