Hurricane

Sheriff’s Office plans Wednesday press conference on Hurricane Irma preparation

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

September 05, 2017 12:37 PM

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Management Division will hold a press conference on Hurricane Irma preparation on Wednesday.

The press conference will be at 2 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in the Beaufort County Law Enforcement Center in Beaufort.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette plan to broadcast a Facebook live video of the press conference.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

