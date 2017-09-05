Sheriff’s Office plans Wednesday press conference on Hurricane Irma preparation

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Management Division will hold a press conference on Hurricane Irma preparation on Wednesday.
The press conference will be at 2 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in the Beaufort County Law Enforcement Center in Beaufort.
The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette plan to broadcast a Facebook live video of the press conference.
Readers may follow along by liking The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette Facebook pages.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments