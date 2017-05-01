More than 18,000 post-Matthew insurance claims filed in Beaufort County

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:00 Why it matters: Arbor Day tree planting in Bluffton Pause 1:43 Hot dog: what to do if you see a pet left in a car 0:36 Every one of us comes from immigrant stock 0:51 What are this Blue Angel's favorite maneuvers? 1:33 Second Batmobile built by Sumter doctor will resemble F-16 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:21 Sunday highlights from the air show 1:01 Parents welcome scale-tipping newborn 0:49 MCRD Parris Island hazing, by the numbers 1:46 Firefighter after water rescue: 'I thought about my own grandfather' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Hilton Head Island resident Maxine Uttal stands in her driveway Thursday, more than six months after Hurricane Matthew deposited seven trees on her Hilton Head Island home, making it uninhabitable. She is awaiting insurance adjusters but still remembers the moment when she saw her home for the first time after the evacuation order was lifted. Drew Martin Staff video