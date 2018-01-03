The American Red Cross is setting up a shelter at the Bluffton school campus.
Need shelter from the storm? Here’s where to go in Beaufort County

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

January 03, 2018 09:20 AM

The American Red Cross has opened two emergency shelters in Beaufort County in response to Wednesday’s winter storm.

The shelters opened at 8 a.m., a representative of the organization said Wednesday.

Those coming to the shelters should remember to bring medications, bedding and blankets, personal hygiene items and special items for children such as diapers.

Locations

▪  H.E. McCracken Middle School — 250 H.E. McCracken Circle, Bluffton

▪  Beaufort Elementary School, 1800 Prince Street, Beaufort.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

