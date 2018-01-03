Need shelter from the storm? Here’s where to go in Beaufort County

The American Red Cross has opened two emergency shelters in Beaufort County in response to Wednesday’s winter storm.
The shelters opened at 8 a.m., a representative of the organization said Wednesday.
Those coming to the shelters should remember to bring medications, bedding and blankets, personal hygiene items and special items for children such as diapers.
Locations
▪ H.E. McCracken Middle School — 250 H.E. McCracken Circle, Bluffton
▪ Beaufort Elementary School, 1800 Prince Street, Beaufort.
