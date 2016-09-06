Weather

September 6, 2016 1:12 PM

Got storm debris? You’ll have additional days to burn it

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Hilton Head Island residents will have three additional burn days to rid themselves of the debris left by Tropical Storm Hermine.

The three additional dates for yard waste burning are:

- Wednesday, Sept. 7

- Saturday, Sept. 10

- Sunday, Sept. 11

The regularly scheduled burn days for September are:

- Saturday, Sept. 17

- Sunday, Sept. 18

Before burning, residents much obtain a burn permit and register with the Town of Hilton Head.

For more information visit www.hiltonheadislandsc.gov/

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Related content

Weather

Comments

Videos

Coast Guard conducts damage assessment over Georgia coast

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos