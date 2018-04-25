Jailers charged with taking bribes, smuggling contraband into SC prisons

Fourteen former S.C. Department of Corrections employees have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of taking bribes to smuggle contraband into state prisons.

The contraband included cellphones, which state officials have said played a role in spreading last week's deadly prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution near Bishopville. Seven inmates died in that riot.





Nine of those indicted were corrections officers at the time of the alleged offenses, which date from 2015 to 2017, according to the indictments.

The indictments, unveiled Wednesday morning, charge the former employees of abusing their public positions to take bribes to smuggle contraband — including cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and cellphones — into state prisons. In some indictments, the specific contraband was not listed.

The prisons affected were not identified in court records available Wednesday morning. However, court records indicate the prisons range from institutions in the Upstate to the Lowcountry to Columbia. The S.C. Department of Corrections has about 20 prisons with about 20,000 prisoners. None of the indictments appears related to last week's riot at Lee.





According to the indictments:

▪ Former corrections officer Jamal Early "corruptly accepted something of value ... in exchange for the improper use of the power of his position" to distribute cocaine within a prison.





▪ Former corrections officer Frank Pridgeon took bribes in 2015 to smuggle a cellphone and a cocaine into a state prison. "Pridgeon ... agreed to receive something of value as a public official in South Carolina for himself and another in return for being influenced in the discharge of his official responsibilities," the indictment says.

Federal and state authorities, including the FBI, the U.S. attorney's office for South Carolina and the S.C. Department of Corrections, have scheduled a 3:30 p.m. press conference Wednesday in Columbia to discuss the charges.





Earlier this month, a trial in federal court in Columbia illustrated how easy it is for an inmate to get a cellphone and drugs. In that trial, inmate Michael Young was found guilty of ordering a bomb on the Internet in an attempt to kill his ex-wife. Testimony showed Young got his cell phone from a guard who also furnished him with drugs.

The 14 former Corrections workers have been arrested and are expected to be arraigned in federal court in Columbia beginning at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.





In addition to Pridgeon and Early, those indicted were:

▪ Sharon Johnson Breeland, a corrections officer, charged with taking bribes in 2016 to smuggle contraband, including marijuana and methamphetamines, into a prison.





▪ Rachel Burgess, a corrections employee, charged with taking bribes in 2015 and 2016 to smuggle cellphones and marijuana to inmates.





▪ Joshua Cave, a corrections officer, charged with taking bribes in 2017 to smuggle contraband to inmates.

▪ James Harvey, a corrections employee, charged with taking bribes in 2017 to smuggle contraband to inmates.

▪ Douglas Hawkins, a corrections officer, charged with taking bribes in 2015 to smuggle contraband into a prison for inmates.





▪ Robert Hill, a corrections employee, charged with taking bribes in 2015 for smuggling contraband to inmates.

▪ Darnell Kleckley, a corrections employee, charged with taking bribes in 2015 to smuggle contraband to inmates.

▪ Holly Mitchem, a corrections employee, charged with taking in 2015 and 2016 to smuggle contraband to inmates.

▪ Catherine Prosser, a corrections officer, charged with taking bribes in 2016 to smuggle contraband, including marijuana, to inmates.

▪ Camille Williams, a corrections officer, charged with taking bribes in 2015 to smuggle contraband to inmates.





▪ Miguel Williams, a corrections officer, charged with taking bribes in 2015 to smuggle contraband to inmates.





▪ Shatara Wilson, a corrections officer, charged with taking bribes in 2017 to smuggle contraband, including marijuana, into a prison.

▪ This story will be updated as more details become available.



