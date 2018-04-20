Plane lands near S.C. 31 in Myrtle Beach area

A small plane has made a landing on International Drive near S.C. 31 about 1 p.m. Friday, said Horry County Fire Rescue Spokesperson Mark Nugent.
There were no injuries reported.
Horry County Fire Rescue said in a Twitter post its crews and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to International Drive near S.C. 31 for a small airplane that landed safely on the road.
Krystal Dotson, spokesperson for Horry County Police Department, said she doesn't know anything beyond a plane crash.
"The pilot is not injured," she said. "It’s not a crash, the pilot just landed there. When he called it in he seemed to be okay medically."
