South Carolina

Plane lands near S.C. 31 in Myrtle Beach area

By Hannah Strong, Christian Boschult And Alex Lang

April 20, 2018 01:06 PM

A small plane has made a landing on International Drive near S.C. 31 about 1 p.m. Friday, said Horry County Fire Rescue Spokesperson Mark Nugent.

There were no injuries reported.

Horry County Fire Rescue said in a Twitter post its crews and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to International Drive near S.C. 31 for a small airplane that landed safely on the road.

Krystal Dotson, spokesperson for Horry County Police Department, said she doesn't know anything beyond a plane crash.

"The pilot is not injured," she said. "It’s not a crash, the pilot just landed there. When he called it in he seemed to be okay medically."

