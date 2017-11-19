4 killed in 3 overnight shootings in the Midlands

A violent night in the Midlands left four people dead and a fifth person injured in three separate shootings.
The first shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Mountain Brook Drive, which is just off Leesburg Road in Richland County, according to Lt. Curtis Wilson of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies found an unresponsive male victim lying in the roadway on the 7000 block of Mountain Brook Drive, with a gunshot wound to the upper body, Wilson said. He was taken by EMS to Palmetto Health Richland, where he was pronounced dead.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.
Never miss a local story.
In Lexington County, Derrick Davon Sligh, 28, is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon by convicted felon in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead and another person injured, according to Ashley Hunter, spokeswoman for the Cayce Department of Public Safety.
The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on the 1700 block of Stahl Street, which is just off Charleston Highway.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said 33-year-old Marquita Latasha Mobley, of Cayce, was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds. An autopsy is expected Monday.
Sligh was arrested late Sunday after an officer spotted him, Hunter said. He was placed in the Lexington County Detention Center.
Details about the shooting, including a possible motive and the status of the second victim, remain limited.
“It does appear that he knew the victims,” Hunter said of Sligh. “Their relationship is still yet to be determined.”
In Aiken, two people were found shot to death early Sunday in a car on Bradby Lane, not far from Aiken High School.
Aiken Public Safety officers got the call just after midnight, according to Capt. David Turno. The two victims, who have not yet been identified, were found sitting in a vehicle parked in the street.
No arrests have been made, and no suspect information was available Sunday morning.
Comments