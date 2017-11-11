A home in Pawleys Island owned by Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia was significantly damaged in a fire Friday night.
Fire significantly damages home owned by Coastal Carolina football coach Joe Moglia

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

November 11, 2017 6:30 PM

A Pawleys Island home owned by Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia was significantly damaged in a fire Friday night, though Moglia said Saturday none of the home’s inhabitants were injured.

Moglia generally lives in an oceanfront condominium in Myrtle Beach, but his home in the Prince George community is often used by visiting family and friends, and some of Moglia’s children and their spouses were using the house this week.

Moglia said the cause of the fire was traced to an outdoor gas grill, and numerous fire trucks were required to control the blaze.

The family members were out for entertainment Friday night and discovered the fire upon their return, and Moglia received calls late at night from two of his daughters letting him know of the fire.

“There is significant damage to the house but everybody is okay,” Moglia said. “As much as there was damage, as much as there is shock and as much as people don’t have a place to stay, nobody was hurt.

“ … I’m grateful that everybody is okay. You can get another house but you can’t replace your family or your loved ones, so I’m good.”

Moglia had to relocate his family members totaling about 12 people to a hotel Friday night for the remainder of the weekend.

Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin

