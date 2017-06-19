Education chief seizes control of failing, rural SC school district

South Carolina’s schools chief is taking control of Allendale County School District – a poor, rural district with one of the worst academic records in the state.
Declaring a “state of emergency” in the district, S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, R-Saluda, on Monday announced the takeover.
Poor academic performance and failure to improve comes despite the district being among the districts receiving the most federal, state and local money per student, Spearman said, adding she has concerns money has not been wisely spent.
“Too often it seems education has been about serving the interest of adults rather than the needs of students in our classrooms,” Spearman said in a news release announcing the takeover.
“Management decisions that put self-interest ahead of our students’ achievement are unacceptable. I will not stand by while students get left behind because of the poor decision making of adults.”
The decision marks the second time control of Allendale schools has been seized by the state. The state took over the school district in 1999.
Earlier this year the department took over two Timmonsville schools in Florence County.
“We will take corrective action and ensure that every tax dollar is spent transparently in ways that improve student academic achievement,” she said.
The district receives more than $17,000 a year per student in federal, state and local funds.
